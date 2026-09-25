A domestic quarrel turned deadly in Punjab's Tarn Taran after a woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her stepson following a heated argument on Wednesday night.

A domestic quarrel turned deadly in Punjab's Tarn Taran after a woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her stepson following a heated argument on Wednesday night. Police have arrested the accused, identified as Lovepreet Singh, in connection with the killing.

The incident took place in Gali Valya Wali, where Lovepreet allegedly attacked his stepmother, Gurpreet Kaur, with a knife during a confrontation at their house.

According to a complaint filed by Gurpreet’s daughter, Harkamalpreet Kaur, an argument broke out between Lovepreet and Gurpreet. As tensions escalated, Gurpreet reportedly stepped out into the street in an attempt to avoid the confrontation.

However, Lovepreet allegedly followed her outside while carrying a knife and attacked her. Gurpreet sustained severe stab wounds and was rushed to Civil Hospital, Tarn Taran, where doctors declared her dead.

Superintendent of Police (Detective), Tarn Taran, Riputapan Singh, said police had registered a case and arrested Lovepreet. The woman's body has been sent for postmortem examination.

Further investigation is underway.