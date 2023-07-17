13.5 crore Indians escape multidimensional poverty in 5 years

According to the index, there is a steep decline in the number of multidimensionally poor from 24.85% to 14.96% between 2015-16 and 2019-21. Rural areas saw the fastest decline in poverty from 32.59% to 19.28%. India is on track to achieve SDG Target 1.2 much ahead of the 2030 deadline.

A staggering 13.5 crore people in India escaped multidimensional poverty between 2015-16 and 2019-21, according to the NITI Aayog's recent report, 'National Multidimensional Poverty Index: A Progress Review 2023'. This second edition of the National MPI, based on the latest National Family Health Survey, highlights India's progress in reducing multidimensional poverty across health, education, and standard of living indicators.

The report reveals a remarkable decline of 9.89 percentage points in India's multidimensionally poor population, from 24.85% to 14.96% during the stated period. Rural areas saw the most significant decline in poverty, dropping from 32.59% to 19.28%, while urban areas witnessed a reduction from 8.65% to 5.27%.

What is Multidimensional Poverty?

The index assesses the percentage of households in a nation experiencing deprivation in three key dimensions: monetary poverty, education, and access to basic infrastructure services. This comprehensive approach provides a more holistic and accurate depiction of poverty within the country.

Uttar Pradesh records the largest decline

Notably, Uttar Pradesh recorded the largest decline in the number of poor, with 3.43 crore people escaping multidimensional poverty. States like Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Rajasthan also showed substantial progress in reducing the proportion of multidimensional poor.

The MPI value nearly halved from 0.117 to 0.066, and the intensity of poverty decreased from 47% to 44%, positioning India well on track to achieve SDG Target 1.2 (reducing multidimensional poverty by at least half) well before the 2030 deadline.

Government policies to credit

The Narendra Modi government's targeted efforts to improve access to sanitation, nutrition, cooking fuel, financial inclusion, drinking water, and electricity have played a significant role in this progress. Initiatives like Poshan Abhiyan, Anaemia Mukt Bharat, Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), and Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) have greatly contributed to reducing deprivations and improving citizens' lives.

Overall, the Government's commitment to sustainable and equitable development, along with the successful implementation of various programs and initiatives, has led to a substantial reduction in multidimensional poverty across multiple indicators, reflecting a brighter future for all citizens.