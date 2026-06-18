Union Minister Nityanand Rai stated in Gaya that the 12 years of the Modi government have focused on good governance and poor welfare. He highlighted schemes for farmers, youth, and women under the 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' principle.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Thursday addressed a press conference in Gaya Jee, Bihar, to mark the completion of 12 years of the Narendra Modi government. He said that 12 years of the Modi government have been dedicated to good governance and the welfare of the poor. Rai stated, "Over the past 12 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has implemented every scheme to focus on public welfare. Whether for farmers, youth, or women, the government has worked on the principle of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas".

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In 12 years, India will be an economic power in the world. Today, the entire world recognises Narendra Modi's leadership." Union Minister further said that during the last 12 years, India's borders have become more secure, the economy has strengthened, and technology has reached every citizen.

'One Narendra Made Prophecy, Another Fulfilling It'

Nityanand Rai said that Swami Vivekananda had predicted that the 21st century would belong to India, an India where no one would remain hungry, uneducated, or homeless. "Vivekananda's childhood name was Narendra, and today India's 'karmayogi' Prime Minister is also named Narendra. One Narendra made the prophecy, and another Narendra is fulfilling it."

National Achievements and Welfare Schemes

Rai further told the media that under PM Modi, India has achieved new dimensions of development over the last 12 years. "In New India, technology means progress, the BJP government means welfare of the poor, and governance means service and good administration. The Modi government now stands for Reform, Perform, and Transform."

He praised poverty alleviation efforts under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, claiming that more than 250 million people have come out of poverty. "Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, four crore poor families have received free housing, while more than 80 crore people receive free food grains."

According to him, 58 crore Jan Dhan accounts have been opened, and Rs 51 lakh crore has been transferred directly to beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Under the PM Ujjwala Yojana, 11 crore poor families have received free LPG connections. More than 12 crore toilets have been built, five lakh villages have become open defecation free, and 16 crore rural families now have tap water connections.

Infrastructure and Economic Growth

"India is witnessing rapid infrastructure development in both urban and rural areas. The number of airports has increased from 74 to over 164, making air travel easier and cheaper. Railway infrastructure has been modernised, with 164 Vande Bharat trains now in operation. India's power generation capacity has increased from 249 GW in 2014 to over 530 GW in 2026, while the GST system has been simplified," he added.

Spotlight on Bihar's Development

Focusing on Bihar, Rai said that national highways have expanded significantly, several railway projects have gained momentum, and work on the Patna Metro is progressing rapidly.

He said, "Rural roads in Bihar have increased from 384 km before 2005 to 1.18 lakh km today. 98 railway stations in Bihar are being developed under the Amrit Station scheme, while two stations have already been redeveloped. India's most powerful railway engine is being manufactured in Madhepura. Darbhanga and Purnia airports have become operational, while Gaya and Patna airports have been expanded, and Bihta Airport will become operational soon."

"Under MGNREGA, 4.5 crore people in Bihar are receiving employment. Under the PM Poshan scheme, Rs 28,673 crore has been allocated to Bihar, while 4.04 crore students in the state are benefiting under the PM Yashasvi scheme," He added further. (ANI)