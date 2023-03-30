Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Punjab Police deploy drones in Hoshiarpur village to nab radical preacher Amritpal Singh

    With police resuming their search in the area, they deployed a drone in the village, sources said. There was, however, no official comment on it from the police department. Paramilitary personnel have also been deployed in and around the village.

    Punjab Police deploy drones in Hoshiarpur village to nab radical preacher Amritpal Singh AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 30, 2023, 4:15 PM IST

    Punjab Police on Thursday (March 30) deployed a drone in a village in Hoshiarpur district where some suspects had abandoned their car following a chase two days ago, as Khalistani radical preacher Amritpal Singh remained untraceable.

    According to reports, the cops deployed in and around Marnaian village were also checking vehicles in the search of the radical preacher.

    Also read: Tripura: BJP MLA caught watching porn on mobile during Assembly session; watch video

    With police resuming their search in the area, they deployed a drone in the village, sources said. There was, however, no official comment on it from the police department. Paramilitary personnel have also been deployed in and around the village.

    Earlier, the Punjab Police had launched a massive search operation in the Hoshiarpur village and many adjoining areas following inputs that the radical preacher and his aides could be in the area.

    Also read: Ahmedabad horror: Woman blindfolds harasser; husband kills with sword, beheads and dismembers body

    The Hoshiarpur action began as police chased a car, which some sources said may have carried Amritpal Singh and his aides, on Tuesday night. They abandoned the vehicle at the village and disappeared.

    There were also reports that the suspects could have used another car to escape. Police have also conducted a door-to-door search operation but no success has been achieved yet.

    Amritpal Singh remains untraceable since the police crackdown against him and members of his pro-Khalistan 'Waris Punjab De' outfit began on March 18, about three weeks after he and his supporters stormed into the Ajnala police station near Amritsar to secure the release of an arrested man.

    Also read: Hindi imposition row: Tamil Nadu says no to 'dahi,' will only use 'tayir'; check details

    The preacher escaped the police net in Jalandhar district on March 18, switching vehicles and changing appearances.

    He and his associates have been booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.

    Police have already stepped up security in and around Amritsar and Bathinda amid reports that Amritpal may surrender after entering either the Golden Temple or the Takht Sri Damdama Sahib.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2023, 4:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Idukki observes hartal today demanding to capture 'Arikomban' anr

    Kerala: Shutters down in Idukki demanding capture of 'Arikomban'

    Kerala Over 20 surgeries delayed in Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital due to water shortage anr

    Kerala: Over 20 surgeries delayed in Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital due to water shortage

    Lalit Modi threatens to take Rahul Gandhi to UK court over Modi surname remark gcw

    Lalit Modi threatens to take Rahul Gandhi to UK court over 'Modi surname' remark

    Tripura BJP MLA caught watching porn on mobile during Assembly session - Video AJR

    Tripura: BJP MLA caught watching porn on mobile during Assembly session; watch video

    Ahmedabad horror: Woman blindfolds harasser; husband kills with sword, beheads and dismembers body AJR

    Ahmedabad horror: Woman blindfolds harasser; husband kills with sword, beheads and dismembers body

    Recent Stories

    Delhi government plans to establish 12 schools of applied learning, says education minister Atishi - adt

    Delhi government plans to establish 12 schools of applied learning, says education minister Atishi

    Kerala: Idukki observes hartal today demanding to capture 'Arikomban' anr

    Kerala: Shutters down in Idukki demanding capture of 'Arikomban'

    Kerala Over 20 surgeries delayed in Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital due to water shortage anr

    Kerala: Over 20 surgeries delayed in Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital due to water shortage

    Bhojpuri BOLD and SEXY video Priti Dhyani Pradeep Pandey bedroom song Palang Kare Hala is too HOT to handle RBA

    Bhojpuri BOLD, SEXY video: Priti Dhyani, Pradeep's bedroom song ‘Palang Kare Hala’ is too HOT to handle

    Yay or Nay? Urfi Javed shocks fans with dark green hammock-net-inspired ensemble outfit vma

    Yay or Nay? Urfi Javed shocks fans with dark green hammock-net-inspired ensemble outfit

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon