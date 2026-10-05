A 12-foot-long python weighing around 25 kg was found sitting on the kitchen slab inside a house in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah, sending the family and neighbours into a panic.

A 12-foot-long python weighing around 25 kg was found sitting on the kitchen slab inside a house in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah, sending the family and neighbours into a panic. The massive snake was spotted late in the evening by a woman who had entered the kitchen to prepare food for her three children. While working, she suddenly noticed the python on the slab.

Alarmed, the woman screamed and rushed out of the kitchen, alerting her family and nearby residents. Subsequently, locals informed the forest department.

A rescue team soon reached the house, while wildlife expert Dr Ashish Tripathi also arrived to assist with the operation. The team carefully began efforts to remove the giant reptile from the kitchen without injuring either the snake or the residents.

The rescuers successfully captured the python.

The rescue brought a major sense of relief to the family, which includes the woman, her husband, who works as a labourer, and their three young children.

Dr Tripathi identified the snake as an Indian rock python (Python molurus), a non-venomous species. He said that while the snake does not possess venom, its bite can result in serious infections, including gangrene.

Pythons are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and killing or causing harm to them can attract imprisonment and a fine.

Following the rescue, the python was handed over for release under the direction of the Social Forestry Department in Etawah. It was subsequently released safely in a forest area.