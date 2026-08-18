Murthal’s iconic dhabas are known for sizzling hot parathas, rich desi flavours and a quintessential roadside dining experience. But at Resham Dhaba, a futuristic addition is turning heads - a robot waiter that is now serving food directly to customers’ tables.

Murthal’s iconic dhabas are known for sizzling hot parathas, rich desi flavours and a quintessential roadside dining experience. But at Resham Dhaba, a futuristic addition is turning heads - a robot waiter that is now serving food directly to customers’ tables. The robot independently carries food trays to designated tables using a navigation system that enables it to follow a pre-set route. Once an order is ready, staff place the food on its tray, and the robotic waiter sets off towards the assigned table.

Operated through specialised software and a remote-control system, the robot sports a fibre-built exterior and glowing red LED lights in its eyes, giving it a distinctly futuristic appearance.

The machine can function for around 1.5 to two hours on a single charge. While its primary job is serving food, the robot has quickly become an attraction, with customers stopping to capture videos and selfies as it moves through the bustling dhaba.

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Interestingly, customers do not have to pay anything extra to have their food delivered by the robot.

According to hotel manager Sanjay, the robot was developed in collaboration with a team from Bengaluru. The initiative was introduced to offer visitors more than just Murthal’s famed food — combining the traditional dhaba experience with a glimpse of modern technology.

A dedicated team operates and monitors the robot, using a remote control whenever intervention is required. Sanjay said children have been particularly captivated by the unusual waiter, frequently reaching for their phones to film it and pose for selfies.

The concept is not entirely new in India. Two years ago, a similar experiment at a cafe in Ahmedabad grabbed widespread attention after a video showed a robot named Aisha serving ice golas to customers. According to the video, the robot had cost Rs 1,35,000.