Union Minister Chirag Paswan has written to Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary, urging the state government to reconsider the proposed Assistant Professor Recruitment Rules-2026, citing concerns over transparency and the future of students and teachers.

Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan has written to Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, urging the state government to reconsider the proposed Assistant Professor Recruitment Rules-2026, citing concerns over transparency, quality of higher education and the future prospects of students and qualified teachers.

In his letter to the Bihar Chief Minister, Paswan said concerns had been brought to his notice by various candidates and stakeholders regarding the proposed recruitment rules and stressed the need for a "balanced and fair approach" that safeguards the interests of meritorious candidates, long-serving guest faculty and students.

"An opportunity for the recruitment of Assistant Professors in Bihar has arisen after a long interval. In this context, it is essential that the recruitment process strikes a balanced and fair approach, safeguarding the interests of meritorious candidates, teachers who have been serving as guest faculty for a long time, and the students of Bihar," the letter reads.

Key Demands for Fair Recruitment

Paswan called for reconsideration of several provisions in the proposed rules, including implementation of UGC Regulation 2018, Table 3A, for Assistant Professor recruitment and setting the maximum age limit for applicants at 55 years.

He also urged that the recruitment of Assistant Professors in Bihar's universities be made permanent and regular and that a domicile policy be implemented for the appointments.

The Union Minister further called for an end to what he described as the encroachment upon the autonomy of Bihar's universities and colleges.

He also urged the Bihar government to regularise, prior to regular recruitment, the services of guest Assistant Professors who have been working continuously in the state's universities for several years, up to the age of 65.

Strengthening Higher Education and Protecting Aspirants

"It is my firm belief that the objective of the recruitment process should not merely be to fill vacancies, but to strengthen Bihar's higher education system with competent, experienced, and excellent teachers," Paswan said in its letter.

He said any decision on the proposed rules must take into account the future of young people who have been preparing for years as well as qualified teachers who have served as guest faculty for a long period.

Call for Stakeholder Consultation

"Such significant rules will have a direct impact on the future of Bihar's universities, colleges, candidates, guest teachers, and students. Therefore, it is essential to hold extensive consultations with all stakeholders before finalising these rules, ensuring that academic and research activities remain unaffected once the regulations are implemented," the letter added.

Paswan requested the Chief Minister to hold comprehensive consultations with students, candidates, guest faculty, universities and subject experts before finalising the Assistant Professor Recruitment Rules-2026.

He also called for the proposed rules to be reviewed for alignment with relevant UGC standards.

"Furthermore, positive steps should be taken to safeguard the future and acknowledge the experience of eligible guest faculty who have served for years, as well as to provide them with opportunities for service adjustment or suitable engagement in the newly established colleges of Bihar," he said in his letter.

Paswan also expressed confidence that the Bihar government would consider the matter seriously and take a decision that protects the future of students, ensures justice for qualified candidates and strengthens the quality of higher education in the state. (ANI)