Former MP CM Digvijaya Singh has alleged discrimination against the state's farmers over the denial of Geographical Indication (GI) tags for basmati rice and has warned of a hunger strike if the benefits are not granted by June.

Singh was addressing a press conference during which he said farmers in the state have been facing injustice for a long time and claimed that the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has not granted GI tags to basmati rice grown in Madhya Pradesh. "Farmers in Madhya Pradesh have been facing discrimination for a long time. I have repeatedly requested the central government on this issue," Singh said.

Historical Context and Value of Basmati

He added that basmati rice has been cultivated in the state for many years and remains highly valued in global markets. The Congress leader noted that basmati rice is a premium agricultural product with significant international demand. "Basmati rice has always been highly priced and in demand. It sells for about 304 dollars per quintal," he said.

Singh also referred to earlier decisions related to GI tagging. According to the statement, he said basmati rice varieties began receiving GI recognition during the tenure of the Indian National Congress-led UPA government. However, he alleged that the current Bharatiya Janata Party government revoked certain GI tags and granted recognition to 19 varieties from Uttar Pradesh.

International Competition

Highlighting international competition, Singh said India is competing with Pakistan in the global basmati market. "In the last few years, Pakistan has granted GI tags," he said, adding that varieties such as Usha-1 and 1121 are among the well-known basmati types cultivated in the region.

Appeal and Ultimatum to Centre

The senior Congress leader said he had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 7 seeking benefits for farmers in Madhya Pradesh. He also referred to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who previously served as the state's chief minister for over 16 years. "There are a large number of farmers in the Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency. What wrong have those farmers from Madhya Pradesh done that is causing injustice to them?" Singh asked.

He further warned that if farmers in the state do not receive GI tag benefits, he may launch a protest. "If our farmers don't receive the GI tag, I will have to take personal action. I will also have to go on a hunger strike, and the responsibility for that will fall on Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Piyush Goyal, and the Prime Minister," he said, adding that a deadline has been set until June.

On Political Future

Responding to a question about retirement, Singh said he has already informed his party that he will not continue after completing his second term in the Rajya Sabha but will remain active in working for the Congress party.

