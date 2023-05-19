Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    '100 Units tak maaf, 200 tak half': Congress starts Karnataka-style campaign in Madhya Pradesh

    In 2018, the Congress had emerged as the largest party with 114 seats in the 230-member Assembly and Nath went on to become chief minister. However, a rebellion by MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia brought down his government in March 2020 and led to the BJP reclaiming power under Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

    100 Units tak maaf, 200 tak half': Congress starts Karnataka-style campaign in Madhya Pradesh AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 19, 2023, 2:50 PM IST

    Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath has said that the party provide 100 units of electricity free to households and subsequent units up to 200 at half price if voted to power in the upcoming Assembly polls that is scheduled for later this year.

    Addressing a public meeting in Badnawar, the Congress chief also said the party would give Rs 1,500 per month to poor women and bring back the Old Pension Scheme for government employees if it wins the Assembly polls.

    Karnataka Congress invites nearly 20 parties to attend Siddaramaiah's oath-taking ceremony; see full list

    "For the first time I am saying 100 units of electricity will be free and 100 units will given at half price if the Congress is voted to power in Madhya Pradesh," Nath said.

    Incidentally, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a scheme under which women whose family income is less than Rs 2 lakh annually get Rs 1,000 per month.

    Slamming the BJP-led Centre, Kamal Nath said a row over Hindi had been triggered in Tamil Nadu, pro-Khalistani slogans were being raised in Punjab and Manipur was witnessing violence between tribals and non-tribals, which had led to the deaths of several persons.

    "Efforts are on to divide society. This is a big challenge and we have to act as protectors of our culture. The BJP has politicised religion and brought it into the political arena," Nath said.

    'Shifting not a punishment but PM's vision': Kiren Rijiju takes charge of Earth Sciences Ministry

    "I am a proud Hindu but I am not a bewakoof (fool). We have to understand this thing. We have to understand the attacks taking place in our society and country," he said amid slogans of 'Jai Sri Ram' from the people at the rally.

    The Congress had emerged as the largest party with 114 seats in the 230-member Assembly in the 2018 polls and Nath went on to become chief minister.

    However, a rebellion by MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia brought down his government in March 2020 and led to the BJP reclaiming power under Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated May 19, 2023, 2:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Congress invites nearly 20 parties to attend Siddaramaiah's oath-taking ceremony; see full list AJR

    Karnataka Congress invites nearly 20 parties to attend Siddaramaiah's oath-taking ceremony; see full list

    Shifting not a punishment but PM's vision': Kiren Rijiju takes charge of Earth Sciences Ministry AJR

    'Shifting not a punishment but PM's vision': Kiren Rijiju takes charge of Earth Sciences Ministry

    Two separate gaur attacks kill three persons in Kerala anr

    Two separate gaur attacks kill three persons in Kerala

    Ahead of PM Modi's visit, India-US discuss co-producing jet engines, long-range artillery, infantry vehicles snt

    Ahead of PM Modi's visit, India-US discuss co-producing jet engines, long-range artillery, infantry vehicles

    Kerala train arson case: Man from Shaheen Bagh found hanging in Kochi hotel anr

    Kerala train arson case: Witness's father from Shaheen Bagh found hanging in Kochi hotel

    Recent Stories

    Cannes 2023: Urvashi Rautela oozes glam in blue lipstick on carpet, wins hearts ADC

    Cannes 2023: Urvashi Rautela oozes glam in blue lipstick on carpet, wins hearts

    Apple iPhone users get official ChatGPT app for iOS Android users to receive it soon gcw

    Apple iPhone users get official ChatGPT app for iOS; Android users to receive it soon

    IPL 2023 SunRisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Brian Lara credits RCB Virat Kohli for taking game away but clueless about SRH six home defeats-ayh

    IPL 2023: Brian Lara credits RCB's Virat Kohli for taking game away, but clueless about SRH's six home defeats

    russia ukraine war Vladimir Putin under pressure as soap opera between Russian military and Wagner group unfolds snt

    Expert speak: Putin under pressure as soap opera between Russian military and Wagner group unfolds

    Motorola Edge 40 price accidentally revealed on Flipkart ahead of May 23 launch Here is how much it will cost gcw

    Motorola Edge 40 price accidentally revealed on Flipkart! Here's how much it will cost

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon