Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Shifting not a punishment but PM's vision': Kiren Rijiju takes charge of Earth Sciences Ministry

    On Thursday, Kiren Rijiju was removed as Law Minister and refused to answer questions about his previous ministry contending that they were no longer relevant and that he looked forward to serve in the Earth Sciences Ministry.

    Shifting not a punishment but PM's vision': Kiren Rijiju takes charge of Earth Sciences Ministry AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 19, 2023, 1:37 PM IST

    Kiren Rijiju on Friday (May 19) assumed charge as Earth Sciences Minister and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving him an opportunity to handle various portfolios. On Thursday, Rijiju was removed as Law Minister and refused to answer questions about his previous ministry contending that they were no longer relevant and that he looked forward to serve in the Earth Sciences Ministry.

    "Don't ask questions related to the previous ministry as they are no longer relevant," Rijiju said to questions whether he was removed as Law Minister for his frequent run-ins with the judiciary.

    'Power will be shared with all communities': Karnataka Congress MLA MB Patil ahead of swearing-in ceremony

    "Opposition will definitely criticise me…Opposition speaking against me is not a new thing…this shifting is not a punishment, this is the plan of the government this is the vision of PM Modi," Rijiju, after taking charge of the Ministry of Earth Sciences said.

    India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrityunjay Mohapatra and Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor Vishwajit Sahay were present when Rijiju assumed charge as the Minister of Earth Sciences.

    Senior officers of the ministry, including Secretary M Ravichandran, were away in Diu for the G-20 Research and Innovation Initiative Gathering (RIIG) Conference.

    Supreme Court gets two new judges; CJI DY Chandrachud administers oath of office

    Last Updated May 19, 2023, 1:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Two separate gaur attacks kill three persons in Kerala anr

    Two separate gaur attacks kill three persons in Kerala

    Ahead of PM Modi's visit, India-US discuss co-producing jet engines, long-range artillery, infantry vehicles snt

    Ahead of PM Modi's visit, India-US discuss co-producing jet engines, long-range artillery, infantry vehicles

    Kerala train arson case: Man from Shaheen Bagh found hanging in Kochi hotel anr

    Kerala train arson case: Man from Shaheen Bagh found hanging in Kochi hotel

    Rajasthan Jalore man beheads youth in public, triggers tension in area; internet services suspended AJR

    Rajasthan: Jalore man beheads youth in public, triggers tension in area; internet services suspended

    Mumbai-born writer Salman Rushdie honoured at his first in-person public appearance in New York AJR

    Mumbai-born writer Salman Rushdie honoured at his first in-person public appearance in New York

    Recent Stories

    Two separate gaur attacks kill three persons in Kerala anr

    Two separate gaur attacks kill three persons in Kerala

    Amitabh Bachchan poses next to Mumbai Police van amid no-helmet controversy, check pictures ADC

    Amitabh Bachchan poses next to Mumbai Police van amid no-helmet controversy, check pictures

    Ahead of PM Modi's visit, India-US discuss co-producing jet engines, long-range artillery, infantry vehicles snt

    Ahead of PM Modi's visit, India-US discuss co-producing jet engines, long-range artillery, infantry vehicles

    IPL 2023: Do not care what people say': RCB Royal Challengers Bangalore star Virat Kohli reveals not giving credit to himself despite 6 centuries-ayh

    'Don't care what people say': RCB star Virat Kohli reveals not giving credit to himself despite 6 centuries

    Redmi A2 Redmi A2+ smartphones launched in India Know price specs other details gcw

    Redmi A2, Redmi A2+ smartphones launched in India; Know price, specs & other details

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon