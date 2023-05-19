'Shifting not a punishment but PM's vision': Kiren Rijiju takes charge of Earth Sciences Ministry

On Thursday, Kiren Rijiju was removed as Law Minister and refused to answer questions about his previous ministry contending that they were no longer relevant and that he looked forward to serve in the Earth Sciences Ministry.

"Don't ask questions related to the previous ministry as they are no longer relevant," Rijiju said to questions whether he was removed as Law Minister for his frequent run-ins with the judiciary.

"Opposition will definitely criticise me…Opposition speaking against me is not a new thing…this shifting is not a punishment, this is the plan of the government this is the vision of PM Modi," Rijiju, after taking charge of the Ministry of Earth Sciences said.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrityunjay Mohapatra and Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor Vishwajit Sahay were present when Rijiju assumed charge as the Minister of Earth Sciences.

Senior officers of the ministry, including Secretary M Ravichandran, were away in Diu for the G-20 Research and Innovation Initiative Gathering (RIIG) Conference.

