Karnataka Congress invites nearly 20 parties to attend Siddaramaiah's oath-taking ceremony; see full list

The presence of the TMC chief at the swearing-in programme of Siddaramaiah is considered crucial for opposition unity, especially after her recent statement that in 2024 Lok Sabha elections, her party will support the Congress where it is strong.

While the suspense over who will become the new karnataka Chief Minister comes to an end, Congress leader Siddaramaiah will become the new Chief Minister of the state and the Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar will become the Deputy Chief Minister.

With this, the Congress has sent invitations to nearly 20 political parties to attend the swearing-in ceremony however, it also left out some parties from the invitation list.

It is reportedly said that apart from the parties that support Congress, it has only sent invitations to those parties that it has a possibility of forming a Gathbandhan with, in the near future.

Here's a list of political parties that are invited to Siddaramaiah's swearing-in ceremony:

National Conference (Jammu and Kashmir)

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party

Samajwadi Party (Uttar Pradesh)

Rashtriya Lok Dal (Uttar Pradesh)

Janta Dal (United) (Bihar)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (Bihar)

Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) (Bihar)

CPM (Bengal and Tripura)

CPI (Bengal)

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha

Shiv Sena (Maharashtra)

Nationalist Congress Party (Maharashtra)

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (Tamil Nadu)

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (Tamil Nadu)

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (Tamil Nadu)

Kerala Congress

Indian Union Muslim League (Kerala)

Revolutionary Socialist Party of Kerala

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will not be attending the ceremony on Saturday. However, TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar will be attending the event on behalf of Mamata's place.

