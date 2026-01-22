10 Army personnel died and 10 were injured in a tragic road accident in J&K's Doda. The vehicle slipped off the road in bad weather. J&K LG Manoj Sinha expressed condolences and stated the injured have been airlifted for treatment.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday expressed heartfelt condolences over the death of 10 Army personnel, who lost their lives in an accident in Doda. In a post on X, LG Sinha stated that the entire nation stands in solidarity with the bereaved families. He further noted that 10 other soldiers who were injured in the incident have been airlifted to the hospital for treatment. He further stated that the nation will always remember the outstanding service and supreme sacrifice of these brave soldiers. "Deeply saddened at the loss of lives of 10 of our brave Indian Army soldiers in an unfortunate road accident in Doda. We will always remember the outstanding service and supreme sacrifice of our brave soldiers. My deepest condolences to the grieving families," a post by the official X handle of the LG Office said.

"In this moment of profound sorrow, the entire nation stands united with the bereaved families in solidarity and support. 10 Injured soldiers have been airlifted to the hospital. Directed the Senior officials to ensure best possible treatment. Praying for their speedy recovery," the post added.

Details of the Accident

Earlier, an Army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district met with an accident, resulting in the deaths of ten personnel. An equal number of personnel sustained injuries during the mishap. The incident occurred in the Khanni Top area of Bhaderwah, prompting immediate rescue and relief operations, said official sources.

White Knight Corps on the Incident

According to the White Knight Corps, the Army vehicle carrying troops for an operation slipped off the road while navigating treacherous terrain in bad weather. "In an unfortunate incident, an Army vehicle carrying troops for an operation, slipped off the road while navigating treacherous terrain in bad weather, in general area of Doda. There are multiple casualties, including fatal. The injured have been evacuated for further treatment," said White Knight Corps.

Rescue and Relief Operations

Soon after the accident, the Army and local administration teams rushed to the spot and launched rescue efforts despite the difficult terrain and adverse weather conditions. The injured personnel were provided first aid at the site and were later airlifted to Udhampur for specialised medical treatment. (ANI)