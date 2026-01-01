The Indian Army and HAL have laid the foundation stone for a new helicopter Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) hub in Missamari, Assam. The facility aims to enhance helicopter serviceability and combat readiness in the eastern theatre.

In a step aimed at strengthening indigenous defence capability and operational readiness in the eastern theatre, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), Gajraj Corps, interacted with P.B. Rangarao, Chief Executive Officer of Helicopter Complex, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), officials said on Tuesday. The interaction focused on enhancing the serviceability of Army helicopters and strengthening Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) support to ensure higher operational availability and responsiveness.

Foundation Stone for MRO Hub Laid

Subsequently, the GOC, Blazing Sword Division, along with P.B. Rangarao, unveiled the foundation stone of HAL's MRO Hub at Missamari in Assam.

Boosting Regional Combat Readiness

The upcoming facility is expected to significantly reduce repair turnaround time, streamline logistics support and provide sustained MRO support to Army Aviation and the Indian Air Force. Officials said the establishment of the MRO Hub will enhance combat readiness in the region and mark a major milestone in strengthening indigenous aerospace support infrastructure.

Aligning with Atmanirbhar Bharat

The initiative aligns with the Government of India's vision of #AtmanirbharBharat and underscores the Indian Army's commitment to self-reliance, operational excellence and long-term capability development in partnership with the defence public sector industry, officials added. (ANI)