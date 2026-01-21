Indian Army conducted a joint counter-drone drill in Tinsukia, Assam, with police and paramilitary forces to boost security for Republic Day. Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi hailed 'Operation Sindoor' and stressed self-reliance for defence.

As part of heightened security arrangements ahead of Republic Day 2026, the Indian Army conducted a Joint Counter-Drone Capsule at Tinsukia to strengthen preparedness against emerging drone-based threats.

Joint Counter-Drone Drill in Tinsukia

The training was conducted by the Red Shield Gunners under the aegis of Spear Corps, with active participation from personnel of Assam Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).

The capsule aimed to enhance awareness, response mechanisms, and coordination among participating agencies to address the evolving challenges posed by drone misuse. Practical demonstrations and structured interactions formed part of the training, enabling participants to develop a common understanding of procedures and response protocols.

The exercise significantly enhanced operational readiness and inter-agency coordination, thereby strengthening collective security preparedness through a whole-of-nation approach. Such joint efforts underscore the importance of synergy between military and civil stakeholders in ensuring robust security arrangements during major national events.

Army Chief Extends New Year Greetings

Earlier, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi on Thursday extended New Year greetings to the nation and hailed India's decision action under Operation Sindoor, saying the "operation continues even today.

Focus on Transformation and Self-Reliance

"In an X post by the ADG PI-Indian Army, General Upendra Dwivedi noted that the army is undergoing a decade of transformation, stating "jointness, self-reliance, and innovation" as the pillars of India's defence strategy. He called for indigenous technologies and new ideas to make the Army future-ready.

The COAS said, "On the auspicious occasion of New Year 2026, on behalf of the Indian Army, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all fellow citizens. May this New Year bring happiness, good health, and prosperity to you and your families. The Indian Army is ensuring the security of the nation with utmost vigilance and determination. "

"Last year, the enemy's nefarious designs were given a befitting reply through firm and decisive action under Operation Sindoor, and this operation continues even today. Along with vigilance on the borders, the Army has played a vital role in national progress through rapid response during disasters within the country and nation-building efforts," he said. (ANI)