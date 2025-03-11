'Will kill you in 2 hits': Video of young girl holding AK-47, threatening to kill PM Modi goes viral (WATCH)

Read Full Article

A disturbing video of a young Muslim girl holding an AK-47 and issuing death threats against Prime Minister Narendra Modi has surfaced on social media, triggering widespread outrage. The viral clip, whose date and location remains unclear, has left netizens alarmed over the level of hatred and radicalization being instilled in children.

In the now viral video, the girl can be allegedly seen clutching the assault rifle while purportedly delivering an unsettling message. "Mr Moody, whatever you are, you stupid man, if you kill our country one more time, and mom and dad and children, I will KILL you in your face, and you will see... I have got my gun with a lot of bullets, 50 bullets, and I will kill you in two hits. You will never be alive, and the doctor will not fix you - you will be DEAD forever on the ground.”

The girl further adds, "But Allah will not be happy with you. You STINK."

(Please note: Asianet News does not vouch for the authenticity of this video)

Social media reacts

The video has sparked numerous reactions, with many condemning the shocking display of hatred at such a tender age. Users on various platforms have voiced concerns over the radicalization of children, calling it an example of brainwashing reaching "cult-like" levels.

A user wrote, "Is this video of India. If it is case should registered against them. Omg! That much of hate against Modi bcoz he his nationalist person."

Another user commented, "Idiotic barbaric cult!!!"

