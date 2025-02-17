Video of lady constable managing crowd with child at Delhi station sparks debate (WATCH)

After the Delhi stampede, a video of a lady RPF constable managing the crowd while carrying her child went viral. While many praised her resilience, others questioned whether such circumstances should be celebrated or seen as a concern.

A few hours after the deadly stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, a heartwarming video surfaced. It shows a mother, a lady constable, carrying her child while managing the crowd during the chaos. Strapped in front of her with a lathi in one hand, she is seen maintaining peace and order in the station amidst the aftermath of the tragedy.

With a firm grip on her baton and a warm smile, the woman perfectly balances her duties as a protector and as a mother. The child's soft innocence resting on her chest contrasts deeply with her determined presence, making the scene profoundly moving. The powerful image reflects strength, love and dedication, and many users on the internet shared the video, praising the mother for her resilience.

However, some questioned whether it was a reason to feel proud or saddened, given the high-risk environment in which she was working. A user even criticized the Indian Railways, claiming, "This is PR in action. Nothing to glorify, and we, the common people, are aware of it."

The video has received widespread praise, but it has also sparked questions about whether the sight of a lady RPF constable managing both her duties and her child is something that should be glorified.

