"She would take Delhi to new heights of development": BJP leaders repose faith in CM designate Rekha Gupta

BJP's Rekha Gupta to take oath as Delhi CM, promising to carry forward PM Modi's vision and take Delhi to new heights of development.

"She would take Delhi to new heights of development": BJP leaders repose faith in CM designate Rekha Gupta dmn
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 20, 2025, 12:24 PM IST

New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Delhi Chief Minister Designate and BJP leader Rekha Gupta, BJP MLAs expressed confidence that she would take Delhi to new heights of development and carry forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. BJP leader Alka Singh Gurjar said that she would take Delhi to new heights of development.

Also Read: Vijender Gupta likely to take over as Delhi Speaker, Mohan Singh Bisht as Deputy; Reports


Alka Singh Gurjar said, "Rekha Gupta has been a dedicated worker. Joining in the guarantee of PM Modi to fulfil the pledges for Delhi, she will take Delhi to new heights of development."

BJP MLA Sanjay Goel said that they were very happy with the choice of Rekha Gupta as CM, "All of us will take PM Modi's vision forward. We will make a 'Viksit Delhi'. The way the previous government has looted the state, we will work on all the issues that have been neglected."

BJP MLA Gajendra Yadav said, "This a matter of joy that Rekha Gupta was chosen as the CM yesterday. The high command had started a movement that in every state women, OBC, youth, people from every community would be given equal respect, state is moving forward in the same direction. Rekha Gupta is a dynamic leader and evolved from student politics. BJP's dream of Delhi's development will be completed under the leadership of Rekha Gupta."

BJP MLA Karnail Singh said, "We are happy that the BJP government is formed. What is even more important is that we have a woman CM. This is an example of women empowerment. She is very efficient and evolved from ABVP."

BJP MLA Anil Goyal said, "Under the leadership of Rekha Gupta, our government will take swift action on the ground. She is given this responsibility not just because she is a woman but because she is a capable performer."
"She would take Delhi to new heights of development": BJP leaders repose faith in CM designate Rekha Gupta dmn

BJP leader Parvesh Verma, when asked about the possibility of becoming the Deputy CM of Delhi, reaffirmed his commitment to the party, stating that he will always remain a dedicated worker.

Speaking to the media, Verma expressed his readiness to shoulder any responsibility the party assigns him, emphasizing his dedication to serving the BJP with utmost sincerity.

"I have always said that I am a dedicated worker of the BJP, and I will always remain one. The BJP made my father the CM of Delhi, and he continued to serve the party till his last breath. Whatever responsibility the party gives me; I will carry it out diligently," Parvesh said.

Rekha Gupta will take the oath as Delhi CM at a swearing-in ceremony at Delhi's Ramilila Maidan. Six other ministers, including Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh, will also take the oath.

Rekha will be the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi. The National Capital has had women Chief Ministers from the BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party. She will succeed Atishi.

An elected MLA from Shalimar Bagh seat, Rekha has served as general secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha in Delhi and as a member of its national executive committee. In these roles, she initiated numerous campaigns for the welfare of marginalized communities and women.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is forming a government in the national capital after 27 years. BJP won 48 seats out of 70 seats, while Aam Aadmi Party could win only 22 seats in the assembly polls held earlier this month. Congress could not open its account in the third successive election. (ANI)
 

Also Read: Indian markets dip as global trade tensions weigh on investor sentiment

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Supreme Court stays Lokpal's ruling on probing High Court judges, calls it 'very disturbing' ddr

Supreme Court stays Lokpal order on probing High Court judges, calls it 'very disturbing'

30 years of hard work paid off rekha gupta son nikunj on her becoming cm anr

'30 years of hard work paid off...' Rekha Gupta’s son Nikunj on her becoming CM

BREAKING: Rekha Gupta takes oath as Delhi CM, Parvesh Verma sworn-in as Deputy CM at Ramlila Maidan (WATCH) shk

Rekha Gupta takes oath as 4th woman Delhi CM, Parvesh Verma sworn-in as minister at Ramlila Maidan (WATCH)

Kerala amid financial crisis govt hikes delhi representative kv thomas travel allowance anr

Kerala: Amid financial crisis, govt hikes Delhi representative K. V. Thomas’s travel allowance

Vijender Gupta likely to take over as Delhi Speaker, Mohan Singh Bisht as Deputy reports anr

Vijender Gupta likely to take over as Delhi Speaker, Mohan Singh Bisht as Deputy; Reports

Recent Stories

Defense Stocks Slip Aftermarket As Pentagon Braces For Reported Budget Cuts — Retail Sentiment Split

Defense Stocks Slip Aftermarket As Pentagon Braces For Reported Budget Cuts — Retail Sentiment Split

Rivian's Limited 'Dune' Edition Fails To Lift Stock Before Q4 Earnings, But Retail Crosses Fingers For A Strong Print

Rivian's Limited 'Dune' Edition Fails To Lift Stock Before Q4 Earnings, But Retail Crosses Fingers For A Strong Print

Etsy Stock Plummets After Weak Consumer Spending Hurts Q4 Revenues: Retail Sentiment Sours

Etsy Stock Plummets After Weak Consumer Spending Hurts Q4 Revenues: Retail Sentiment Sours

UAE Gold Rate on February 20 2025: Rate of 22k 8gm gold again RISES anr

UAE Gold Rate on February 20: Rate of 22k 8gm gold again RISES

PHOTOS Alia Bhatt inspired 7 Moon shape earring design RBA

PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt inspired 7 Moon shape earring design

Recent Videos

Kejriwal Lookalike MOCKS AAP Outside BJP Office! #delhicm

Kejriwal Lookalike MOCKS AAP Outside BJP Office! #delhicm

Video Icon
Trump Confident After Ukraine Talks, Possible Putin Meeting Soon!

Trump Confident After Ukraine Talks, Possible Putin Meeting Soon!

Video Icon
World News Wrap | US-Russia Talks Begin; Canada Toronto Plane Crash, and More

World News Wrap | US-Russia Talks Begin; Canada Toronto Plane Crash, and More

Video Icon
World Pulse | Fort Knox Gold: Elon Musk Smells a Rat? Is $425 Billion in Gold GONE?

World Pulse | Fort Knox Gold: Elon Musk Smells a Rat? Is $425 Billion in Gold GONE?

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Australia’s Great Barrier Reef in DANGER! UN Warns of Extinction

Infographic Hub | Australia’s Great Barrier Reef in DANGER! UN Warns of Extinction

Video Icon