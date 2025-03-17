'Scooter pieces were in the air': Vadodara crash survivor describes deadly impact (WATCH)

Read Full Article

A devastating case of reckless driving in Vadodara’s Karelibaug area late on March 13 left one woman dead and several others injured after a speeding Volkswagen Virtus plowed into multiple scooters and pedestrians.

One of the survivors of the horrific crash has described the terrifying moment the car struck, sending vehicle parts flying through the air.

Vikas Kewalani, one of the seven injured in the crash, recounted the shocking events of that night from his hospital bed. "We were on our two-wheelers when suddenly, a car hit us from behind at a very high speed. As I was falling from the scooter, I saw parts of the other scooter—where Hemali Patel and her husband Purav were riding—flying in the air. The couple suffered serious injuries," he told ANI.

Hemali Patel, 35, succumbed to her injuries, while her husband Purav remains in critical condition. Vikas, along with his siblings Jayesh and Komal, also sustained fractures in the crash.

'Reckless driving, possible intoxication'

The driver of the car, 23-year-old law student Rakshit Chaurasia, has been arrested and charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Police are investigating whether he was driving under the influence, as a rapid test confirmed the presence of drugs in his blood, though a detailed report is still awaited.

In a shocking viral video recorded moments after the crash, Rakshit can be seen emerging from the wrecked vehicle, shouting incoherently—uttering phrases like "another round," "Nikita," and "Om Namah Shivay."

While speaking to the media, Rakshit denied being intoxicated and blamed the accident on airbags deploying unexpectedly. "We were overtaking a scooter and turned right. There was a pothole, and when we hit it, the airbag opened, blocking our vision. That’s when we lost control," he claimed.

'Fine is not enough, strict punishment is needed'

Vikas Kewalani dismissed Rakshit's explanation, describing his demeanor as one of careless enjoyment. "No one in a normal state behaves like this," he said.

Expressing frustration over the lack of strict deterrents, Vikas called for harsher legal action against reckless drivers. "A fine is not the solution. They will only realize their mistakes if strict punishment is given," he said, vowing to fight for justice for Hemali Patel.

The Vadodara police have assured a thorough investigation, as the city reels from yet another tragic case of reckless driving that has left one family shattered and several others nursing severe injuries.

