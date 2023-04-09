Sacrifice of Christ inspires to dream of a better tomorrow: Kerala CM extends Easter wishes

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday extended his Easter wishes to the millions celebrating around the world. He said that the sacrifice of Christ inspires everyone to dream of a better tomorrow, in a world where people enjoy more jovial social life.

Taking to Twitter, CM Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted, "The spirit of #Easter encompasses optimism for overcoming impediments to progress. The sacrifice of Christ inspires us to dream of a better tomorrow in which people lead a more jovial social life. Joining the celebrations of millions around the world. Easter wishes to all!" (sic).

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his warm greetings on the ocassion of Easter.

PM Modi tweeted, "Happy Easter! May this special occasion deepen the spirit of harmony in our society. May it inspire people to serve society and help empower the downtrodden. We remember the pious thoughts of Lord Christ on this day."

Easter commemorates the resurrection of Jesus from the dead, described in the New Testament as having occurred on the third day of his burial following his crucifixion by the Romans at Calvary c. 30 AD. It is the culmination of the Passion of Jesus Christ, preceded by Lent (or Great Lent), a 40-day period of fasting, prayer, and penance.

The Sunday following Good Friday is Easter Sunday. One of the central principles of the Christian religion is the supernatural resurrection of Jesus from the dead, which is celebrated on Easter. According to Christian theology, those who follow Jesus are spiritually raised with him through faith in the working of God so that they might live a new life and earn eternal salvation. They can also anticipate being physically resurrected to live with him in the Kingdom of Heaven.

As part of Easter Celebration, prayers were held in various churches in Kerala. Archbishop Thomas J Neto presided over Easter services at St. Joseph Cathedral, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. The Bishop said that we see things around us that spread despair and in this situation, the message of Easter reaches our hearts with the light of hope.