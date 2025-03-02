'People have a habit of begging from govt': Madhya Pradesh Minister Prahlad Patel's remark stirs row (WATCH)

Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Prahlad Patel stoked a controversy on Saturday after he likened public petitions to "begging." His remarks, made during the unveiling ceremony of Veerangana Rani Avantibai Lodhi's statue in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district, have ignited a fierce backlash from the opposition.

Addressing the gathering, Patel, who currently serves as Madhya Pradesh's Panchayat and Rural Development Minister, criticized the culture of submitting demands to politicians. "People have developed a habit of begging from the government. Leaders come, and they are handed a basket full of petitions. They are garlanded on stage, and a letter is placed in their hands. This is not a good habit. Instead of asking, cultivate the mindset of giving. I assure you, this will lead to a happier life and help build a cultured society," he said.

The minister further argued that an overreliance on government handouts weakens, rather than empowers, society. "This army of beggars is not making society stronger; it is making it weaker. The attraction towards free things is not a mark of respect for brave women. A martyr is truly honored when we live by their values," he asserted.

Drawing a stark comparison, Patel questioned whether any martyr in history had ever begged. "Can you name a martyr who has ever begged? If so, tell me. Despite this, we continue to organise programs, make speeches, and move on," he remarked. He also clarified his own stance on seeking alms, stating, "As a Narmada Parikrama pilgrim, I do ask for alms – but never for myself. No one can say they have given anything to Prahlad Patel."

Congress reacts

Patel's comments did not sit well with the opposition, with the Congress launching a scathing attack. Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jeetu Patwari slammed Patel’s statement, accusing the BJP of belittling the struggles of the common people.

"The arrogance of the BJP has reached such a level that they are now calling the public beggars! This is an insult to the hopes and tears of those struggling with hardships. They make false promises before elections and then refuse to fulfill them. When the people remind them, they shamelessly call them beggars! Let them remember – soon, these very BJP leaders will come begging for votes!" Patwari retorted.

