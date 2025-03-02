Bihar woman cop suspended for making reels in uniform despite warnings

A Bihar police sub-inspector, Priyanka Gupta, has been suspended for making social media reels in uniform during duty hours. Her viral videos triggered complaints, leading authorities to reinforce strict rules against such activities.

A Bihar police sub-inspector, Priyanka Gupta, has been suspended for repeatedly making Instagram and Facebook reels while in uniform, even during duty hours. Despite clear instructions from senior officials prohibiting such activities, she continued to post videos featuring film songs while sitting in a police vehicle, inside banks, and even during official inspections.

According to media reports, the officer, posted at Paharpur police station in East Champaran, was suspended by SP Swarn Prabhat after her videos went viral. Local citizens lodged complaints, and senior officials took note of her frequent social media activity. Gupta had over 12,000 followers on Facebook and often made reels inside police stations, in government vehicles, and during field visits.

One of her videos featured her in uniform sitting inside a police car with her cap placed beside her, while another reel included the popular song “Zindagi itna to sikha rahi hai ki dosti sabse rakho lekin ummid kisi se nahi.”

The Bihar DGP had previously issued a directive banning police officers from making videos in uniform or using mobile phones during duty hours. Despite this, Priyanka Gupta remained active on social media, prompting her immediate suspension. Officials have reiterated that strict action will be taken against any personnel violating these regulations.



