'Paneer & milk are not veg': Indian doctor's claim leaves internet divided; SEE viral post

A debate ignited on social media after Dr. Sylvia Karpagam, working editor of the Indian Journal of Medical Ethics, questioned whether dairy products like milk and paneer should truly be classified as vegetarian foods.

Published: Feb 7, 2025, 7:11 PM IST

A debate ignited on social media after Dr. Sylvia Karpagam, working editor of the Indian Journal of Medical Ethics, questioned whether dairy products like milk and paneer should truly be classified as vegetarian foods.

Dr. Sunita Sayammagar shared a photo of a traditional thali, describing it as a "vegetarian meal" packed with protein, good fats, and fiber. However, Dr. Karpagam swiftly challenged this notion, asserting that dairy products do not fit the vegetarian label.

“Also, paneer and milk are not 'veg.' They are animal source foods... same like chicken, fish, beef, and all,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The thali in question featured vibrant vegetables, including cucumber, carrots, and onions, complemented by paneer, coconut, and dal.

While some users agreed with Dr. Karpagam’s perspective, many staunchly defended the traditional view that milk and paneer remain vegetarian since they are obtained without slaughtering an animal.

“No one is killed… to eat paneer or milk,” a X user wrote.

Another user commented, “Milk products are animal products that no animal has to be killed to get, hence it is indeed vegetarian & not vegan. Any killing or harm to animals happens in the milking setup. ‘Veg’ means vegetarian.”

Dr. Karpagam posed a counter-question that further fueled the debate, “So why are eggs not 'veg'?”

