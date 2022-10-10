'Order very clear': Supreme Court refuses to lift ban on firecrackers

The ban on firecrackers will remain in force during Diwali, New Year's Eve and several other festivals this year. Every year, the capital experiences a deteriorated air quality during the festive season.

Ahead of Diwali, the Supreme Court on Monday refused to lift the ban on firecrackers in Delhi for now and also said the matter will be heard again before Diwali holidays.

The Supreme Court said that it had issued special orders for the Delhi-NCR region regarding "pollution" during the festive season, and that the order "is very clear."

The apex court's order comes after BJP leader Manoj Tiwari challenged the firecracker ban.

Earlier, the Delhi government put a complete ban on the sale, production and use of all types of crackers till January 1, 2023.

Announcing the decision, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said this time there will also be a ban on online sale and delivery of firecrackers in the city.

In a tweet, Rai said, "This time there will also be a ban on the online sale/delivery of firecrackers in Delhi. This restriction will remain in force till January 1, 2023. An action plan will be drawn up with Delhi Police, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and Revenue Department to strictly implement the ban."

On Dussehra, Delhi's air quality turned poor, though the early warning system of the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology had predicted moderate to satisfactory air quality in the capital. IITM officials said that they did not record any substantial changes in parameters like temperature, wind speed and emissions from farm fires on October 5 and "hyperlocal emissions" could have impacted the air quality.

However, despite a ban on firecrackers in the last two years, the pollution levels in the national capital continued to remain in the poor zone in the subsequent week following Diwali.