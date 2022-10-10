Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Order very clear': Supreme Court refuses to lift ban on firecrackers

    The ban on firecrackers will remain in force during Diwali, New Year's Eve and several other festivals this year. Every year, the capital experiences  a deteriorated air quality during the festive season.

    'Order very clear': Supreme Court refuses to lift ban on firecrackers AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 10, 2022, 7:21 PM IST

    Ahead of Diwali, the Supreme Court on Monday refused to lift the ban on firecrackers in Delhi for now and also said the matter will be heard again before Diwali holidays.

    The Supreme Court said that it had issued special orders for the Delhi-NCR region regarding "pollution" during the festive season, and that the order "is very clear."

    Also read: Babia, the 'Vegetarian' crocodile of Kerala's Sri Ananthapadmanabha Swamy Temple, dead

    The apex court's order comes after BJP leader Manoj Tiwari challenged the firecracker ban.

    Earlier, the Delhi government put a complete ban on the sale, production and use of all types of crackers till January 1, 2023.

    Announcing the decision, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said this time there will also be a ban on online sale and delivery of firecrackers in the city.

    Also read: Sena vs Sena: Uddhav Thackeray, Eknath Shinde factions submit symbols, names to EC

    In a tweet, Rai said, "This time there will also be a ban on the online sale/delivery of firecrackers in Delhi. This restriction will remain in force till January 1, 2023. An action plan will be drawn up with Delhi Police, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and Revenue Department to strictly implement the ban."

    The ban on firecrackers will remain in force during Diwali, New Year's Eve and several other festivals this year. Every year, the capital experiences  a deteriorated air quality during the festive season.

    Also read: New Parliament building to miss deadline, likely to be ready by Budget session next year

    On Dussehra, Delhi's air quality turned poor, though the early warning system of the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology had predicted moderate to satisfactory air quality in the capital. IITM officials said that they did not record any substantial changes in parameters like temperature, wind speed and emissions from farm fires on October 5 and "hyperlocal emissions" could have impacted the air quality.

    However, despite a ban on firecrackers in the last two years, the pollution levels in the national capital continued to remain in the poor zone in the subsequent week following Diwali.

    Last Updated Oct 10, 2022, 7:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Babia the 'Vegetarian' crocodile of Kerala's Sri Ananthapadmanabha Swamy Temple, dead - adt

    Babia, the 'Vegetarian' crocodile of Kerala's Sri Ananthapadmanabha Swamy Temple, dead

    Over 91% Indian women experience perinatal or postpartum depression, only 33% receive treatment: Report AJR

    Over 91% Indian women experience perinatal or postpartum depression, only 33% receive treatment: Report

    Sena vs Sena: Uddhav Thackeray, Eknath Shinde factions submit symbols, names to EC - adt

    Sena vs Sena: Uddhav Thackeray, Eknath Shinde factions submit symbols, names to EC

    New Parliament building to miss deadline, likely to be ready by Budget session next year AJR

    New Parliament building to miss deadline, likely to be ready by Budget session next year

    Gujarat election 2022 PM Modi takes dig at AAP says Urban naxals trying to enter state in new appearances gcw

    Gujarat election 2022: PM Modi takes dig at AAP, says 'Urban naxals trying to enter state in new appearances'

    Recent Stories

    TN TET Admit Card 2022 to be released on October 11; know schedule here - adt

    TN TET Admit Card 2022 to be released on October 11; know schedule here

    Russia rains missiles on Ukraine in 'response' to Crimean Bridge blast

    Russia rains missiles on Ukraine in 'response' to Crimean Bridge blast

    Babia the 'Vegetarian' crocodile of Kerala's Sri Ananthapadmanabha Swamy Temple, dead - adt

    Babia, the 'Vegetarian' crocodile of Kerala's Sri Ananthapadmanabha Swamy Temple, dead

    football everton vs man united Cristiano Ronaldo thanks CR7 universe after 700 club goals milestone; says 'United we continue' snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo thanks CR7 universe after 700 club goals milestone; says 'United we continue'

    Over 91% Indian women experience perinatal or postpartum depression, only 33% receive treatment: Report AJR

    Over 91% Indian women experience perinatal or postpartum depression, only 33% receive treatment: Report

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2md ODI: My strength is to hit sixes - Ishan Kishan-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'My strength is to hit sixes' - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2nd ODI: It is okay I am not selected for ICC T20 World Cup - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'It's okay I'm not selected for ICC T20 World Cup' - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    90th indian air force day Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again snt

    IAF@90: Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with qatar World Cup 2022 official ball al rihla will stun you snt

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with World Cup 2022 official ball will stun you

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    Video Icon