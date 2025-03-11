'Nothing prepared me for this': IAS officer's post on motherhood, struggles of raising 2 daughters goes viral

IAS officer Divya Mittal, an alumna of IIT Delhi and IIM Bangalore, took to social media and confessed that she might have conquered some of the toughest academic and professional challenges but nothing truly prepared her for emotional rollercoaster of motherhood.

Author
Shweta Kumari
Published: Mar 11, 2025, 1:37 PM IST

Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Divya Mittal, an alumna of IIT Delhi and IIM Bangalore, took to social media and confessed that she might have conquered some of the toughest academic and professional challenges but nothing truly prepared her for emotional rollercoaster of motherhood.

In a deeply personal post on X (formerly Twitter), on the occasion of Women's Day, Mittal shared about her struggles of balancing a demanding career with raising two daughters.

"I am an IAS officer. I have studied from IIT and IIM. I have struggled to achieve all this. But nothing could prepare me for the challenges of raising my two little daughters," she said.

Mittal spoke about the crucial need to instill both confidence and resilience in young girls, ensuring they learn to voice their thoughts with respect but without fear. "Even if her voice shakes," Mittal wrote, "it must be heard."

Mittal, currently serving in the Uttar Pradesh cadre, shared that her eight-year-old daughter already faces societal pressure that tries to stifle her opinions.

"My elder daughter is 8. Already the world tries to shut her tiny voice, when she differs with them. We can’t let them dim their light. Teach her to be respectful but firm. Tell her, her voice matters, even when its shaky," she said.

Mittal didn't hold back from sharing the emotional toll of balancing work and parenting. "I cry some nightsexhausted, stretched thin. But then she hugs me, says, 'You’re my hero.' They watch us. They learn resilience from our failures. Show her it’s okay to fall, then rise."

"My job taught me this: strength isn’t loud. It’s steady. Be her rock not her crutch. Let her fall and get up. Just show that you will be there no matter what," Mittal said.

She further spoke about the guilt that often comes with motherhood, something she has learned to navigate over time.

"Motherhood is full of guilt. What if I am not enough. What if I make mistakes? Know this - YOU are, in your own way, building a world where she can chase anything. Forgive yourself. You are enough," Mittal said, adding, "No matter what role you have, you yourself must give your best. If you give up, how do you expect her to be a fighter. You are her biggest role model.

"On this women's day, to all the parents raising daughters, We’re in this together. Let’s keep going. For them. For us. For a world that needs their fire. Love, a mom who’s trying," she said as she concluded her post.

