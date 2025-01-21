Gautam Adani offers 'seva' at ISKCON camp at Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj (WATCH)

Adani Group chairman, Gautam Adani on Tuesday performed 'seva' at the ISKCON camp at Sangam during Maha Kumbh.

Adani Group chairman, Gautam Adani on Tuesday performed seva at the ISKCON camp at Sangam during Maha Kumbh. The Adani Group, in collaboration with ISKCON, is offering free meals under the 'Mahaprasad Seva' initiative for the entire duration of the spiritual gathering, from January 13 to February 26.

A video has also surfaced on social media, showing the billionaire businessman and his wife Priti Adani distributing food to devotees at the camp.

The Mahaprasad Seva aims to serve 50 lakh devotees, with meals prepared at two large kitchens and distributed at 40 locations across the mela area.

The Mahaprasad Seva is expected to feed 1 lakh devotees daily.

Gautam Adani met Guru Prasad Swami, Chairman of ISKCON Governing Body Commission, to discuss the initiative.

Thanking ISKCON for their partnership, Adani said, “With the blessings of Maa Annapurna, free food will be provided to lakhs of devotees. Seva is the highest form of patriotism, meditation, and prayer. In the true sense, seva is God.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Gautam Adani reached Prayagraj to participate in the ongoing Kumbh Mela. Expressing his enthusiasm, Adani remarked, "I am very, very excited for the Mahakumbh," underscoring the significance of the event.

