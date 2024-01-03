Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'No evidence that she is alive...': CBI ends investigation on Jasna Mariya's missing case in Kochi

    Jasna Mariya Thomas, a second-year B.Com. student of St Dominic College, went missing from her home in Pathanamthitta. The CBI told the court that they did not find any evidence that she was alive and would investigate the case further if any leads were received.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 3, 2024, 9:53 AM IST

    Kochi: The Central Bureau of Investigation ended the investigation of Jasna, who went missing five years ago. The case of Jasna's disappearance has been surrounded by mystery from the beginning. Suspicions initially fell on her father, a friend, and several other notable individuals. The investigation explored various possibilities, including murder, suicide, elopement in love, and even connections to international terrorist organizations. 

    The CBI told the court that they did not find any evidence that she was alive and would investigate the case further if any leads were received. The CBI also made allegations as part of the Kerala Police investigation, stating that the police intensified the search one week after her disappearance. The report also stated that the police had said that they had received an indication about Jasna; however, no such indication was found.

    The incident related to the case took place in March 2018. Jasna Mariya Thomas, a second-year B.Com. student of St Dominic College, went missing from her home in Pathanamthitta. She went to her relative's home in Mundakkayam and never came back. The CCTV footage showed that she had gone to Erumeli. She did not pick up the call when she left the home. Following this, a case was registered at the police station. The investigation was conducted by checking the phone in the house, however, no evidence was found. About two lakh phone numbers were collected for the investigation and 4000 were scrutinized.

    Meanwhile, There were also reports that Jasna was seen several times in different locations. Thus, the investigation team went directly to Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kodagu. The initial phase of the investigation centered around Jasna's residence, where authorities conducted intensive scrutiny for several days. Close family members, including her father James, underwent multiple rounds of questioning. Various investigative agencies exhaustively explored all possible leads, leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of answers in this disappearance case. The investigation then focused on his male friend who called 16 times on the day she went missing. He was interrogated several times, however there also the team failed.

    Meantime, KSU president KM Abhijith filed a petition in the High Court seeking a CBI investigation in this case. The case was handed over to the CBI stating that there was no progress in the investigation. The Thiruvananthapuram unit of CBI started the investigation. However, the CBI also failed to solve the case after investigating the inter-state and international links behind the disappearance.

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2024, 9:53 AM IST
