PM Modi to take holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Maha Kumbh tomorrow as Delhi goes to polls

As Delhi goes to the polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj and take a holy dip at Sangam on Wednesday, news agency ANI reported.

Author
Shweta Kumari
Published: Feb 4, 2025, 3:48 PM IST

 

PM Modi is scheduled to arrive at Prayagraj Airport at 10:05 am. From there, he will travel to the DPS helipad at 10:10 am before proceeding to Areal Ghat at 10:45 am. At 10:50 am, he will take a boat from Areal Ghat to Mahakumbh, where he will take a dip at the Sangam Ghat from 11:00 to 11:30 am, according to reports.

At 11:45 am, he will return by boat to Areal Ghat and then travel back to the DPS helipad. From there, he will proceed to Prayagraj Airport. The prime minister is set to depart Prayagraj on an Air Force plane at 12:30 pm.

During the visit, PM Modi is expected to interact with saints and also review the arrangements made for the millions of pilgrims attending the Mahakumbh 2025.

The Prime Minister’s visit comes days after a stampede at the event killed at least 30 lives and injured 60 on Mauni Amavasya that attracted huge crowds.

However, the mishap did not deter people from visiting the religious congregation, that saw crores of people thronging the site on Vasant Panchami.

Interestingly, PM Modi’s trip to Maha Kumbh coincides with the Delhi Assembly polls which is too scheduled on Wednesday. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress and the BJP will be locked in a triangular contest to win the Assembly. A total of 699 candidates will be contesting across 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi.

Counting of votes will be held on February 8.

