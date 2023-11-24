Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Motherly Love': Kerala woman cop breastfeeds child of ailing Patna native in Kochi [WATCH]

    Civil Police Officer MA Arya from Kochi Women's Police Station has received praise from several people for showing her compassion for a four-month-old baby by breastfeeding. The child's mother, a Patna native, is undergoing treatment at Ernakulam General Hospital.

    'Motherly Love': Kerala woman cop breastfeeds child of ailing Patna native in Kochi [WATCH]
    Aishwarya Nair
    Kochi: In a heartwarming act of compassion, a four-month-old baby was breastfed by Civil Police Officer MA Arya from Kochi Women's Police Station as the infant's mother was admitted to a nearby hospital. Officer Arya, a mother of a nine-month-old herself, stepped forward to feed the weeping infant of a Patna resident receiving care in the intensive care unit of Ernakulam General Hospital.

    The four children of the sick Patna resident, who had no one to look after them, were brought to the Kochi City Women's Station on Thursday in need of help.
    The family had been residing in Kerala for a while, according to the authorities. They stated the spouse of the Patna woman is in jail at the moment due to a case.

    Arya went beyond the call of duty by giving breast milk to feed the youngest kid, even as other police officers in the station helped to provide food for the three older children.

    Later, the kids were moved to a childcare home, guaranteeing their well-being in a better setting, according to a police statement.
     

    Special Offer: Kochi metro to provide 50 per cent discount on ticket fare during ISL; Read

    Cash-for-query case: Fresh allegations emerge involving TMC MP Mahua Moitra; know details

    Karnataka: Political turmoil unfolds as BJP leaders consider switching to Congress.

    Meet Ramesh Kunhikannan, the 60-year-old Chandrayaan-3 parts supplier who hit Billionaire status

    On Deepfake issue, Centre gives 7 days to social media platforms to comply with IT rules

    Happy Birthday Romesh Kaluwitharana: Top 7 knocks by the Sri Lankan

    Special Offer: Kochi metro to provide 50 per cent discount on ticket fare during ISL; Read

    Bigg Boss 17: Orry to enter Salman Khan's show as wildcard entry, shares pictures from the sets

    Cash-for-query case: Fresh allegations emerge involving TMC MP Mahua Moitra; know details

    Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram to tie the knot on this date; know the wedding location, theme and more

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

