'Motherly Love': Kerala woman cop breastfeeds child of ailing Patna native in Kochi [WATCH]

Kochi: In a heartwarming act of compassion, a four-month-old baby was breastfed by Civil Police Officer MA Arya from Kochi Women's Police Station as the infant's mother was admitted to a nearby hospital. Officer Arya, a mother of a nine-month-old herself, stepped forward to feed the weeping infant of a Patna resident receiving care in the intensive care unit of Ernakulam General Hospital.

The four children of the sick Patna resident, who had no one to look after them, were brought to the Kochi City Women's Station on Thursday in need of help.

The family had been residing in Kerala for a while, according to the authorities. They stated the spouse of the Patna woman is in jail at the moment due to a case.

Arya went beyond the call of duty by giving breast milk to feed the youngest kid, even as other police officers in the station helped to provide food for the three older children.

Later, the kids were moved to a childcare home, guaranteeing their well-being in a better setting, according to a police statement.

