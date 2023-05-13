'Let's work together...' says inspired Opposition after Congress win in Karnataka Election

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been ousted from power in the Dravidian landscape with the Congress party's victory in Karnataka and like-minded parties should join forces to win the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Saturday.

Stalin greeted Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, top leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar on the party's emphatic win in Karnataka. The Tamil Nadu CM spoke to them over the phone.

In a social media post, Stalin said: "The land mass of Dravidian family stands clear of BJP. Now let us all work together to win 2024 (LS polls) to restore democracy and constitutional values in India."

Congratulating the Congress party for the spectacular win, he said: "The unjustifiable disqualification of brother Rahul Gandhi as MP, misusing premier investigative agencies against political opponents, imposing Hindi, rampant corruption have all echoed in the minds of Karnataka people while voting and they have upheld the Kannadiga pride by teaching a befitting lesson to BJP's vindictive politics."

MDMK general secretary Vaiko said Karnataka people have taught a befitting lesson to the BJP for its communal politics. "Karnataka was changed into a Hindutva laboratory, the reservation for Muslims was rescinded," Vaiko, also a Rajya Sabha MP said in a statement.

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan congratulated Rahul Gandhi for the victory. He tweeted: "Just as Gandhiji, you walked your way into peoples hearts and as he did you demonstrated that in your gentle way you can shake the powers of the world -with love and humility. Your credible and creditable approach, without bravado or chest-thumping has ushered a breath of fresh air for the people."

"You trusted the people of Karnataka to reject divisiveness, who in turn have unitedly reciprocated by placing their faith in you. Kudos for not just the victory but also for the manner of victory!"

Trinamool Congress Supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday saluted the people of Karnataka for their decisive mandate.

Banerjee tweeted, "My salutations to the people of Karnataka for their decisive mandate in favour of change!! Brute authoritarian and majoritarian politics is vanquished!! When people want plurality and democratic forces to win, no central design to dominate can repress their spontaneity: that is the moral of the story, lesson for tomorrow."

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that Congress win in Karnataka is the defeat of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

"They fielded Bajrang Bali but his mace fell on them," Raut said.

Assam's All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) said that the Congress win in Karnataka will become a turning point for the party and other opposition parties ahead of crucial 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Congress is at 136 including 10 seats that the party has won so far and 126 seats where it is leading. BJP continues to lead in 64 seats in Karnataka.