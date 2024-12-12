Amid Atul Subhash suicide SHOCKER, Rajasthan doctor hangs self over mental stress, mentions wife in last note

A doctor in Rajasthan's Jodhpur died by suicide after alleged harassment by his wife, mirroring Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash's case. Police are investigating the circumstances.

Amid Atul Subhash suicide SHOCKER, Rajasthan doctor hangs self over mental stress, mentions wife in last note shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 12, 2024, 1:26 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 12, 2024, 1:26 PM IST

In a shocking incident, a doctor associated with an Ayurvedic University died allegedly by suicide over mental stress in Rajasthan's Jaipur. The police have recovered a note from the doctor's room containing offensive remarks about his wife, hinting at underlying marital discord.

The case comes amid the outcry over Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash's suicide case. Atul (34) left behind a haunting 24-page suicide note and an 81-minute video, accusing his wife and her family of relentless harassment amidst divorce and child custody battle in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Dr. Ajay Kumar, who lived in a rented house in the Kirti Nagar area of Jodhpur, was found hanging in his room. The grim discovery was made after his family grew concerned when he failed to answer their calls on Wednesday morning. Alarmed, they contacted his friends, who rushed to his house. When Dr. Ajay did not respond to repeated knocks, his friends peered through a window, only to find him hanging from a noose.

The police were immediately informed who reached the scene and the body was brought down.

Station House Officer Vikram Singh said that Dr. Ajay is originally from Jaipur who was serving in Jodhpur as Assistant Professor Homeopathic. The exact reason for his suicide is not yet known, but a handwritten note has been recovered containing derogatory words about his wife Suman.

Dr. Ajay's wife is posted in a hospital in Jaipur. Ajay's family members alleged that Suman had been mentally harassing Ajay for a long time due to which Ajay took this step.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BREAKING: Union Cabinet clears 'One Nation One Election' proposal, comprehensive bill soon shk

BREAKING: Union Cabinet clears 'One Nation One Election' proposal, comprehensive bill soon

'Let men suffer...': Outrage erupts as old video of MP Renuka Chowdhury surfaces amid Atul Subhash's case vkp

'Let men suffer...': Outrage erupts as old video of MP Renuka Chowdhury surfaces amid Atul Subhash's case

Kerala: Court orders inclusion of abetment charges against police officers in Dalit youth Vinayakan suicide case dmn

Kerala: Court orders inclusion of abetment charges against police officers in Dalit youth suicide case

BREAKING: Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 1,000 per month for Delhi women over 18 years if AAP returns to power shk

Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 2,100 per month for Delhi women over 18 years if AAP returns to power (WATCH)

Karnataka police detain teachers over negligence as 4 students drown in Murudeshwar beach during school trip vkp

Karnataka police detain teachers over negligence as 4 students drown in Murudeshwar beach during school trip

Recent Stories

Vivo X200 Vivo X200 Pro launched in India price starts at rs 65999 check specs features and more gcw

Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro launched in India; price starts at Rs 65,999 | Check specs, features and more

Christmas 2024: Sydney to Queenstown; 7 places to enjoy warm vacation ATG

Christmas 2024: Sydney to Queenstown; 7 places to enjoy warm vacation

BREAKING: Union Cabinet clears 'One Nation One Election' proposal, comprehensive bill soon shk

BREAKING: Union Cabinet clears 'One Nation One Election' proposal, comprehensive bill soon

Credit score above 800? Enjoy dream job opportunities, affordable insurance, and reduced loan costs AJR

Credit score above 800? Enjoy dream job opportunities, affordable insurance, and reduced loan costs

Suzuki Cervo set to hit roads soon: Check out expected key features, price, mileage and more gcw

Suzuki Cervo set to hit roads soon: Check out expected key features, price, mileage and more

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon