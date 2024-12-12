Amid Atul Subhash suicide SHOCKER, Rajasthan doctor hangs self over mental stress, mentions wife in last note

A doctor in Rajasthan's Jodhpur died by suicide after alleged harassment by his wife, mirroring Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash's case. Police are investigating the circumstances.

In a shocking incident, a doctor associated with an Ayurvedic University died allegedly by suicide over mental stress in Rajasthan's Jaipur. The police have recovered a note from the doctor's room containing offensive remarks about his wife, hinting at underlying marital discord.

The case comes amid the outcry over Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash's suicide case. Atul (34) left behind a haunting 24-page suicide note and an 81-minute video, accusing his wife and her family of relentless harassment amidst divorce and child custody battle in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Dr. Ajay Kumar, who lived in a rented house in the Kirti Nagar area of Jodhpur, was found hanging in his room. The grim discovery was made after his family grew concerned when he failed to answer their calls on Wednesday morning. Alarmed, they contacted his friends, who rushed to his house. When Dr. Ajay did not respond to repeated knocks, his friends peered through a window, only to find him hanging from a noose.

The police were immediately informed who reached the scene and the body was brought down.

Station House Officer Vikram Singh said that Dr. Ajay is originally from Jaipur who was serving in Jodhpur as Assistant Professor Homeopathic. The exact reason for his suicide is not yet known, but a handwritten note has been recovered containing derogatory words about his wife Suman.

Dr. Ajay's wife is posted in a hospital in Jaipur. Ajay's family members alleged that Suman had been mentally harassing Ajay for a long time due to which Ajay took this step.

