'Kya bola Allah': MP man brutally thrashes children with slippers, forces them to say 'Jai Shree Ram' (WATCH)

A disturbing video has surfaced on social media, in which a man can be seen brutally thrashing three children with slippers and forcing them to chant 'Jai Shree Ram.' 

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 6, 2024, 6:55 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 6, 2024, 6:55 PM IST

A disturbing video has surfaced on social media, in which a man can be seen hurling abuses, and brutally thrashing three children with slippers and forcing them to chant 'Jai Shree Ram.' The incident was reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district.

As the man repeatedly slaps, abuses and thrashes the three children another man recorded the incident on camera. 

Video contains disturbing language, visuals. Viewer's discretion is advised

Also read: 'Will shoot you in the leg, frame in cow slaughter case': UP cop suspended for abusing, threatening man| WATCH

The man seen in the video can be heard accusing the children of learning to smoke cigarettes and asking for their father's contact numbers while using abusive language. 

The children, on the other hand, kept pleading with the man to stop beating them, but he never stopped and instead threatened to throw them in a pond they were sitting beside. 

The man gets more violent when one of the boys cries ‘Allah’ after being hit. He then starts thrashing them harder with slippers, asking the children to chant, ‘Jai Shree Ram.’

A case has been registered in the matter and an investigation is underway.

Did Aishwarya Rai ruin Salman Khan's life? Here's what Sohail Khan had said RBA

Did Aishwarya Rai ruin Salman Khan's life? Here's what Sohail Khan said

'Exposes duplicity': India slams Pakistan, demands action against Pulwama attack mastermind Masood Azhar shk

'Exposes duplicity': India slams Pakistan, demands action against Pulwama attack mastermind Masood Azhar

