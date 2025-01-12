Emergency: Nitin Gadkari, Anupam Kher attend special screening of Kangana Ranaut starrer [WATCH]

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari attended a special screening of Emergency in Nagpur with Kangana Ranaut and Anupam Kher. Directed by Kangana, the film explores a pivotal chapter in India’s history. Gadkari praised its authenticity, urging viewers to watch the film, releasing on January 17

Emergency Nitin Gadkari, Anupam Kher attend special screening of Kangana Ranaut starrer [WATCH] ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 12, 2025, 12:21 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 12, 2025, 12:21 PM IST

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, attended a special screening of Emergency—the directorial debut of Kangana Ranaut—in Nagpur on Saturday. The screening was also attended by veteran actor Anupam Kher. After the event, Gadkari shared his thoughts on social media, expressing gratitude to the filmmakers and actors for spotlighting an important yet somber chapter of India’s history.

For the occasion, Kangana wore a beige saree with her hair elegantly styled in a bun, while Anupam Kher opted for a sharp blue suit. Following the screening, the trio interacted with the media, discussing the film’s themes and its relevance. Kangana later posted on Instagram to thank Gadkari for his support. Sharing pictures from the event, she mentioned the film’s release date and captured moments from their interaction.

ALSO READ: Monisha Koirala OPENS up on having a life partner; Here's what she said

On X (formerly Twitter), Gadkari reflected on the movie, noting that he had attended the screening in Nagpur and appreciated the filmmakers and actors for their authentic portrayal of a significant period in Indian history. He encouraged people to watch the film, which, in his words, sheds light on a pivotal chapter of the nation’s past.

Emergency features an ensemble cast, including Shreyas Talpade, Ashok Chhabra, Mahima Chaudhary, Vishak Nair, Satish Kaushik, Milind Soman, Larry Newyorker, and Richard Klein. The film has been produced collaboratively by Zee Studios, Manikarnika Films, and Renu Pitti. The soundtrack is composed by Sanchit Balhara and G.V. Prakash Kumar, while Ritesh Shah has written the screenplay and dialogues. Rameshwar S. Bhagat handled the editing, and Tetsuo Nagata oversaw the cinematography.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Coldplay concert: Jasleen Royal to become the FIRST Indian artist to open for their India tour ATG

Coldplay concert: Jasleen Royal to become the FIRST Indian artist to open for their India tour

Deva song 'Bhasad Macha' OUT: Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde set stage on fire [WATCH] ATG

Deva song 'Bhasad Macha' OUT: Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde set stage on fire [WATCH]

Veteran actor Tiku Talsania suffers heart attack, hospitalised in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital RBA

Veteran actor Tiku Talsania suffers heart attack, hospitalised in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital

Bigg Boss 18 Vivian Dsena wife makes racist remark against Chum Darang furious fans demand apology RBA

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena’s wife makes racist remark against Chum Darang, furious fans demand apology

Bigg Boss 18: Manas Shah denies being in relationship with Chahat Panday; Read on ATG

Bigg Boss 18: Manas Shah denies being in relationship with Chahat Panday; Read on

Recent Stories

Bank Holidays in January 2025: Check complete list HERE ATG

Bank Holidays in January 2025: Check complete list HERE

Inside G20 Summit 2023 negotiations: Amitabh Kant reveals how India secured 'consensus' on Delhi declaration snt

Inside G20 Summit 2023 negotiations: Amitabh Kant reveals how India secured 'consensus' on Delhi declaration

Pushpa 2 to RRR: 10 HIGHEST grossing Indian movies BO Day 1 collection ATG

Pushpa 2 to RRR: 10 HIGHEST grossing Indian movies BO Day 1 collection

Aamir Khan reviews Junaid's Maharaj performance says, it felt 'Kachcha' in some parts [WATCH] NTI

Aamir Khan reviews Junaid's Maharaj performance says, it felt 'Kachcha' in some parts [WATCH]

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 EXCLUSIVE: Coach Ashwani Kumar Sharma on how 'Wazir' will be game-changer (WATCH) snt

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 EXCLUSIVE: Coach Ashwani Kumar Sharma on how 'Wazir' will be game-changer (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon