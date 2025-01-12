Emergency: Nitin Gadkari, Anupam Kher attend special screening of Kangana Ranaut starrer [WATCH]

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari attended a special screening of Emergency in Nagpur with Kangana Ranaut and Anupam Kher. Directed by Kangana, the film explores a pivotal chapter in India’s history. Gadkari praised its authenticity, urging viewers to watch the film, releasing on January 17

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, attended a special screening of Emergency—the directorial debut of Kangana Ranaut—in Nagpur on Saturday. The screening was also attended by veteran actor Anupam Kher. After the event, Gadkari shared his thoughts on social media, expressing gratitude to the filmmakers and actors for spotlighting an important yet somber chapter of India’s history.

For the occasion, Kangana wore a beige saree with her hair elegantly styled in a bun, while Anupam Kher opted for a sharp blue suit. Following the screening, the trio interacted with the media, discussing the film’s themes and its relevance. Kangana later posted on Instagram to thank Gadkari for his support. Sharing pictures from the event, she mentioned the film’s release date and captured moments from their interaction.

On X (formerly Twitter), Gadkari reflected on the movie, noting that he had attended the screening in Nagpur and appreciated the filmmakers and actors for their authentic portrayal of a significant period in Indian history. He encouraged people to watch the film, which, in his words, sheds light on a pivotal chapter of the nation’s past.

Emergency features an ensemble cast, including Shreyas Talpade, Ashok Chhabra, Mahima Chaudhary, Vishak Nair, Satish Kaushik, Milind Soman, Larry Newyorker, and Richard Klein. The film has been produced collaboratively by Zee Studios, Manikarnika Films, and Renu Pitti. The soundtrack is composed by Sanchit Balhara and G.V. Prakash Kumar, while Ritesh Shah has written the screenplay and dialogues. Rameshwar S. Bhagat handled the editing, and Tetsuo Nagata oversaw the cinematography.

