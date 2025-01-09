Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari approves Rs 223 crore for road widening

Former MP Pratap Simha secured approval from Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for Rs 223 crore projects on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, including a rest area and road widening near Panchamukhi Ganesh Temple. The funding will enhance infrastructure, improving traffic flow and facilities on the key highway.

Former Member of Parliament Pratap Simha has secured approval from Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for two key infrastructure projects on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway. The projects, which include a rest area and road widening near the Panchamukhi Ganesh Temple, will be carried out at an estimated cost of Rs 223 crore.

The Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, which had faced delays in its completion, was initially inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 11, 2023, at Gejjalagere in Mandya district. The road was opened for public use, despite some sections of the expressway lacking proper entries, exits, and other necessary works. These issues were caused by political obstacles delaying the official inauguration.



The final phase of the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, costing Rs 1,251 crore, included necessary enhancements such as proper entrances and exits, underbridges, and foot overbridges. Pratap Simha, during his tenure as MP, had sent a proposal to the Center, requesting approval for additional works worth Rs 1,251 crore. When Nitin Gadkari visited the project site to inspect the work, his secretaries were instructed to approve the additional projects by March 2024. However, after Simha lost his parliamentary seat, he was unable to follow up on the approval process.



The additional works, which were originally part of the Rs 1,251 crore plan, were later abandoned. Instead, the project was reworked, with a reduced budget of Rs 711 crore, and approved by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in December 2023. However, after meeting Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on January 8, 2025, Simha successfully secured approval for the much-needed Rs 223 crore for the rest area and road widening projects near the Panchamukhi Ganesh Temple.

Pratap Simha explained the importance of these improvements, emphasizing the dire need for funding to complete the crucial works. His efforts have now resulted in the necessary approval from the Union Minister, paving the way for the completion of these essential infrastructure upgrades.

