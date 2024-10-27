'If anything happens to Salman Khan...': UP man's fiery warning to Lawrence Bishnoi goes viral (WATCH)

A video has surfaced online in which a man from Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli has issued a stern warning to infamous gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, claiming that his alleged "2,000 shooters" in Mumbai would be outmatched.

A video has surfaced online in which a man from Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli has issued a stern warning to infamous gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, claiming that his alleged "2,000 shooters" in Mumbai would be outmatched. In the video, the man, who currently works in Mumbai, dares Bishnoi, warning him of grave consequences if any harm comes to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

The video, which has rapidly gone viral across social media platforms, has set off alarm bells for authorities. "Listen, Lawrence Bishnoi," the man declares in a defiant tone, "if you have 2,000 shooters ready, then I have also sent 5,000 shooters to Bombay. Your shooters won’t be spared. Not one will be left standing in Mumbai." He further claims that an individual named "Imran Bhai" has backed his pledge with an alleged deployment of 5,000 additional men to safeguard Mumbai.

In an unyielding threat, he continues, "You will be murdered inside jail only. If anything happens to Salman bhai, you won’t be spared. It will not be good for you, Lawrence." The bold claims in the video have captured widespread attention, sparking a wave of reactions and adding further intensity to an already tense situation involving the high-profile gangster.

The man’s provocative statements have prompted swift action from the authorities. The police have launched an investigation, aiming to verify the claims, establish the identity of the individuals mentioned, and uncover any possible links to organized crime.

Lawrence Bishnoi, who is already a highly scrutinized figure, has been linked to several criminal activities, including alleged threats toward Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

