NIA announces Rs 10 lakh reward for Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi after Baba Siddique's murder

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for any information leading to the arrest of Anmol Bishnoi, the fugitive brother of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Weeks after the murder of former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for any information leading to the arrest of brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol, Bishnoi. Known as 'Bhanu, Anmol has been on the run after fleeing India on a fake passport. According to reports, the fugitive has been spotted both in Canada and Kenya in recent years and international law enforcement agencies have reportedly been tracking his movements.

Anmol Bishnoi is wanted for several criminal activities, including the 2022 murder of renowned Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. As per reports, the fugitive currently faces 18 criminal cases, ranging from murder to organized crimes. His reported involvement in the murder of Baba Siddique has drawn significant attention in recent times.

On October 12, 2024, 66-year-old Baba Siddique was gunned down outside his son's office in Mumbai while celebrating Dussehra. The killing, carried out by three gunmen, is believed to have been orchestrated by Anmol Bishnoi. Reports suggest that Lawrence Bishnoi's brother maintained close contact with the shooters via social media platform Snapchat. Investigations revealed that Anmol Bishnoi coordinated with the assailants while operating from Canada and the United States. It is believed that he even shared an image of Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan with the shooters.

Following the shooting incident outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's residence earlier this year, the Mumbai police issued a lookout notice for Anmol Bishnoi. He is said to have claimed responsibility for the firing and even made further threats. His gang has also used online platforms to issue statements, including a recent post linking Baba Siddique’s murder to his association with Salman Khan and alleged ties to underworld figures such as Dawood Ibrahim.

The police have arrested 10 individuals so far in connection with Siddique's murder, including two shooters and an arms supplier. Despite these arrests, the authorities are still on the hunt for Anmol Bishnoi, and with the Rs 10 lakh rewards the NIA would hope for more leads that could result in his capture.

