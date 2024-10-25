NIA announces Rs 10 lakh reward for Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi after Baba Siddique's murder

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for any information leading to the arrest of Anmol Bishnoi, the fugitive brother of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

NIA announces Rs 10 lakh reward for Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi after Baba Siddique's murder snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Oct 25, 2024, 9:19 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 25, 2024, 10:13 AM IST

Weeks after the murder of former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for any information leading to the arrest of brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol, Bishnoi. Known as 'Bhanu, Anmol has been on the run after fleeing India on a fake passport. According to reports, the fugitive has been spotted both in Canada and Kenya in recent years and international law enforcement agencies have reportedly been tracking his movements.

NIA announces Rs 10 lakh reward for Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi after Baba Siddique's murder snt

Anmol Bishnoi is wanted for several criminal activities, including the 2022 murder of renowned Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. As per reports, the fugitive currently faces 18 criminal cases, ranging from murder to organized crimes. His reported involvement in the murder of Baba Siddique has drawn significant attention in recent times.

Also read: Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan joins Ajit Pawar's NCP, will contest polls from Bandra East

On October 12, 2024, 66-year-old Baba Siddique was gunned down outside his son's office in Mumbai while celebrating Dussehra. The killing, carried out by three gunmen, is believed to have been orchestrated by Anmol Bishnoi. Reports suggest that Lawrence Bishnoi's brother maintained close contact with the shooters via social media platform Snapchat. Investigations revealed that Anmol Bishnoi coordinated with the assailants while operating from Canada and the United States. It is believed that he even shared an image of Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan with the shooters.

Following the shooting incident outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's residence earlier this year, the Mumbai police issued a lookout notice for Anmol Bishnoi. He is said to have claimed responsibility for the firing and even made further threats. His gang has also used online platforms to issue statements, including a recent post linking Baba Siddique’s murder to his association with Salman Khan and alleged ties to underworld figures such as Dawood Ibrahim.

The police have arrested 10 individuals so far in connection with Siddique's murder, including two shooters and an arms supplier. Despite these arrests, the authorities are still on the hunt for Anmol Bishnoi, and with the Rs 10 lakh rewards the NIA would hope for more leads that could result in his capture.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Chelakkara byelection: Candidates of three fronts UDF LDF BJP declare assets; Check anr

Chelakkara bypoll: Candidates of three fronts declare assets; Check details

Felt humiliated in Bengaluru Bihar man shares experience of regional bias viral reddit post sparks debate vkp

'Felt humiliated in Bengaluru': Bihar man shares experience of regional bias, viral reddit post sparks debate

Email bomb threats strike three hotels in Tirupati, prompts security response AJR

Email bomb threats strike three hotels in Tirupati, prompts security response

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-403 October 25 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-403 October 25 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

Cyclone Dana: Odisha CM lauds 'zero casualty' mission; IMD confirms landfall completed, storm weakens anr

Cyclone Dana: Odisha CM lauds 'zero casualty' mission; IMD confirms landfall completed, storm weakens

Recent Stories

Illegal immigrants in US: Over 90,000 Indians arrested last year for attempting entry, dominated by Gujaratis shk

Illegal immigrants in US: Over 90,000 Indians arrested last year for attempting entry, dominated by Gujaratis

Axis Bank to Bikaji Foods: Stocks to watch on October 25, 2024 NTI

Axis Bank to Bikaji Foods: Stocks to watch on October 25, 2024

Chelakkara byelection: Candidates of three fronts UDF LDF BJP declare assets; Check anr

Chelakkara bypoll: Candidates of three fronts declare assets; Check details

Deepavali Bonus REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Vikranth, Riythvika's drama worth watching? RBA

Deepavali Bonus REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Vikranth, Riythvika's drama worth watching?

Felt humiliated in Bengaluru Bihar man shares experience of regional bias viral reddit post sparks debate vkp

'Felt humiliated in Bengaluru': Bihar man shares experience of regional bias, viral reddit post sparks debate

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon