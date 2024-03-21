'I didn't do anything': Second accused arrested in Budaun double murder case claims innocence (WATCH)

The second accused in the Budaun double murder case Mohammed Javed was arrested by the police. In a viral video, he is seen telling the police that he came to surrender and that he is innocent.

In the appalling Budaun double murder case, the second accused Mohammed Javed was arrested by the police from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday (Mar 20) night.

In a video obtained from police sources, he can be heard stating, "...I immediately headed to Delhi, and from there, I had to come to Bareilly to surrender. I have been receiving calls from people regarding my brother's actions..."

According to the information, Javed initially fled to Delhi but was later arrested in Bareilly. It's worth noting that Sajid, the other individual implicated in the Budaun double murder, was previously killed by the police in an encounter.



According to the latest information, the postmortem report revealed that Ahan's body had 9 stab wounds, while Ayush was stabbed 14 times. The children initially sustained attacks on their necks. Multiple stab wounds were also discovered on their backs, chests, and legs.

Sajid's father and uncle expressed profound regret over the devastating loss. They conveyed that they feel deep regret over the death of the two children more than the fatal encounter of their son. On Wednesday, both relatives of Sajid were detained for questioning. During the interrogation, Sajid's father expressed deep remorse and said, "Whatever happened was very unfortunate."

Uttar Pradesh's Budaun witnessed a horrifying incident involving a double murder case that has shaken the local community. The police investigation revealed the sinister sequence of events leading to the tragic deaths of two innocent children at the hands of a barber with known ties to the victims' family. The accused, identified as Sajid, was running a barber shop opposite the residence of the victims' family and was acquainted with their father, Vinod.

Sajid lured the eldest son, Aayush (11), to accompany him upstairs, in a bid to inspect their mother Sangeeta's beauty parlour. Upon reaching the second floor, Sajid switched off the lights and viciously attacked Aayush with a sharp object, slitting his throat. Tragically, Ahaan (6), witnessing the horrific scene, met the same fate as his brother when he intervened, while their younger sibling, Piyush (7), managed to escape with minor injuries.

