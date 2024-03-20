Badaun murder case: Salon owner kills 2 children in Uttar Pradesh, accused shot dead in police encounter

Law enforcement engaged in a pursuit of Sajid, leading to a fatal encounter wherein he was neutralized. Bareilly Inspector-General of Police Rakesh Kumar confirmed the sequence of events, asserting that Sajid succumbed to police gunfire during the confrontation.

In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district, a salon owner, Mohd Sajid (22), brutally attacked on the children of his neighbor, contractor Vinod Thakur. According to reports, the assailant, wielding a sharp weapon, tragically ended the lives of Thakur's sons, Ayush (13) and Ahaan (6), while also inflicting injuries upon Piyush, the third son, who fortunately survived with minor wounds and was rushed to hospital.

The harrowing incident took place on Tuesday (March 19) evening when Sajid forcibly entered Thakur's residence around 8 pm and committed the heinous act. In response to the shocking crime, enraged locals set shops ablaze and demanded swift justice, urging authorities to arrest the accused without delay.

Subsequently, law enforcement engaged in a pursuit of Sajid, leading to a fatal encounter wherein he was neutralized. Bareilly Inspector-General of Police Rakesh Kumar confirmed the sequence of events, asserting that Sajid succumbed to police gunfire during the confrontation.

While the motive behind the ruthless murder remains unclear, initial speculations suggest a potential dispute, possibly linked to financial matters. Nevertheless, investigations are underway to ascertain the precise cause of the barbaric attack.

In light of the volatile situation, security measures have been heightened in the vicinity of Baba colony, with Budaun District Magistrate Manoj Kumar urging residents to maintain calm and refrain from any acts of violence.

