'I believe in all religions, Congress stands for unity': DK Shivakumar on Isha foundation visit row

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar defended his visit to Isha Foundation, stating his belief in all religions. He dismissed criticism, reaffirming his Congress roots and commitment to inclusive politics. He called reports of BJP ties “false propaganda” and stressed Congress' ideology of unity.

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 2 (ANI): Amid a row over his visit to the Maha Shivaratri celebrations at Isha Foundation, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that the ideology of the Congress party is to take everyone in society together.

"I believe in all religions, all castes. The Congress party's ideology is to take everyone in society together. So, I don't differentiate. Some people may like, some may not like," DK Shivakumar told ANI.



'Born a Hindu, will die a Hindu...' DK Shivakumar defends visit to Sadhguru’s ashram and Maha Kumbh

He further said, "Sadhguru is from Karnataka. He has been fighting for the cause of Cauvery water. He came and invited me personally. He has a huge following. He is doing some great work. MLAs and leaders of various political parties were there. So, I went there. It is my personal belief. In my constituency, a 100-foot-tall statue of Jesus Christ was built by people in the local constituency. Then BJP called me 'Yesukumara'."

Earlier, DK Shivakumar said that it is his personal belief and Sadhguru, who hails from Mysuru, personally invited him.

"I attended the Maha Shivarathri celebrations at Isha Foundation. It is my personal belief. I can't reply to everyone who posts something on social media. I don't want the BJP or anyone to welcome it. I don't want the media to discuss this either. This is purely my personal belief. Sadguru is from Mysuru, and he personally invited me for the event," Shivakumar told the media.

On February 26, All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretary PV Mohan expressed his disapproval on X over Shivakumar's visit to the Isha Foundation. He said that his action "damages the core" of the party.

Further, the Karnataka Deputy CM affirmed that he believes in his faith, and any opposition by people doesn't deter him. "I often go to Nonavinakere mutt, and people ask me why I go there so often but not to my community mutt. I go where my faith is. I go where I feel reassured," he said.

"Among the voters in my constituency, the majority are scheduled castes and tribes. As much as 99 per cent of the Brahmins in my constituency vote for me. Can we say all Brahmins vote for the BJP? I don't politics of caste and religion, but I do politics of principle," he added.



'Even God can’t fix Bengaluru roads soon': Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar sparks row (WATCH)

On Wednesday, DK Shivakumar termed the reports suggesting that he is getting close to the BJP "false propaganda," emphasising that he was a born Congressman. "I was born a Congressman, and I cherish it. It is being misled that I am getting closer to the BJP, which is a false conspiracy against me," Shivakumar said while addressing a press conference at his Sadashivanagar residence.

"I am Hindu, and I respect all cultures. The Congress party has the doctrine of taking everyone together. Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru and Indira Gandhi have done the same. I have seen Sonia Gandhi celebrating the Ugadi festival. She has adopted Indianity rather than us. We have such leadership," he emphasised. (ANI)

Latest Videos