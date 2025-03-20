user
'Heavenly order from mother': How Muskan manipulated lover Sahil to kill her husband Saurabh Rajput

In the chilling case from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, merchant navy officer Saurabh Rajput was allegedly murdered by his wife and her lover. His body was dismembered into 15 pieces, sealed inside a cement-filled drum, and left to decompose for nearly two weeks. 

Author
Aishwarya Nair
Updated: Mar 20, 2025, 2:06 PM IST

Meerut: A merchant navy officer was allegedly murdered by his wife and her lover in Uttar Pradesh, according to police reports on March 18. The suspects are accused of dismembering his body into 15 parts and sealing the remains inside a drum filled with cement. The shocking incident took place in the Indira Nagar locality of Meerut.

When Saurabh Rajput returned to Meerut from London on February 24, his intention was to surprise his wife on her birthday the following day. However, he became the victim of a deadly plot. By the time his disappearance was noticed, he had already been brutally murdered, his body dismembered and beheaded. 
His remains were stuffed into a blue plastic drum, sealed with cement, and left to decompose for almost two weeks. The gruesome crime, which took place on the night of March 4, was finally discovered on Tuesday.

Also Read: UP SHOCKER: Merchant Navy officer killed after London return, wife & lover cut body, hide it in cement drum

SP (City) Ayush Vikram Singh revealed that the murder plot had been in motion for several months. "Muskan had been planning to kill Saurabh since November," he said. 

How did Muskan execute the plan to murder Saurabh?

"Muskan had been plotting the murder since November. She manipulated Sahil (her lover) through fake Snapchat messages, making him believe they were signs from his deceased mother. Days before Saurabh's return, she bought two knives, claiming they were for cutting chicken, and faked anxiety to acquire sedatives, which she later used to drug her husband before the attack," said SP as quoted by TOI.

"Sahil's mother had passed away years ago, and Muskan exploited his grief. She convinced him that his mother had reincarnated and was communicating with him, using this belief to control him and drive him to kill Saurabh," he added.

"She also told Sahil that Saurabh was not in the merchant navy but working in a bakery in London. These claims are being verified." 

Also Read: 'Should Be Hanged Live…' Muskan Rastogi’s parents demand death penalty after brutal murder of her husband

