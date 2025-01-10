'Childhood, global politics & more': PM Modi joins Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath for podcast debut (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his first appearance on a podcast hosted by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath in a series called 'People By WTF'.

'Childhood, global politics & more': PM Modi makes podcast debut with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 10, 2025, 2:09 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 10, 2025, 2:18 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his first appearance on a podcast hosted by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath in a series called 'People By WTF'. Earlier, the Zerodha co-founder had sparked buzz online with a teaser of the upcoming episode of his podcast, where he was seen talking to a mysterious guest in Hindi. Subsequently, the billionaire shared a two-minute trailer for the upcoming episode with the caption, "People with The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi | Ep 6 Trailer", confirming that this will be PM Modi’s first appearance on a podcast, a significant moment in both Indian politics and the world of digital media.

Also read: 'Mistakes happen... I'm also human, not God': PM Modi makes podcast debut with Nikhil Kamath (WATCH)

The trailer showcases a candid conversation between Kamath and PM Modi, where they explore a variety of topics, including politics, entrepreneurship, and leadership. One of the standout moments from the teaser is when PM Modi reflects on his time as Chief Minister of Gujarat, recalling a moment when he unassumingly admitted to making mistakes. "Mistakes happen. I am human, not a God," he remarked, adding a sense of humility to the conversation.

The two also discussed the Prime Minister's two consecutive terms in office. "Growing up in a South Indian middle-class home, we were always told that politics is a dirty game. This belief is so ingrained in our psyche that it is almost impossible to change it. What is your one advice for people who think the same?" Kamath asked.

"If you believed in what you said, we would not be having this conversation," PM Modi responded. 

WATCH entire podcast episode

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-414 January 10 2025: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-414 January 10 2025: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

'Gaalibaaz Daanav to Purvanchaliyon ka dushman': AAP & BJP intensify poster war ahead of Delhi elections shk

'Gaalibaaz Daanav to Purvanchaliyon ka dushman': AAP & BJP intensify poster war ahead of Delhi elections

TRAGIC! Man ends life over alleged harassment from wife's family, posts wedding photos on Facebook dmn

TRAGIC! UP man ends life over alleged harassment from wife's family, posts wedding photos on Facebook

Kumbhvani FM: Yogi Adityanath launches special channel for Mahakumbh 2025

Kumbhvani FM: Yogi Adityanath launches special channel for Mahakumbh 2025

Wanted suspect of Al-Qaeda, who was on the run, traced in Ranchi, arrested by Delhi Police shk

Wanted suspect of Al-Qaeda, who was on the run, traced in Ranchi, arrested by Delhi Police

Recent Stories

5 Stocks That Attracted Strong Retail Activity On Stocktwits Over Past 24 Hours

5 Stocks That Attracted Strong Retail Activity On Stocktwits Over Past 24 Hours

Cerence, Kuke Music See Follower Counts More Than Double on Stocktwits in 2025: Here’s A Look At Retail Investor Sentiment

Cerence, Kuke Music See Follower Counts More Than Double on Stocktwits in 2025: Here’s A Look At Retail Investor Sentiment

Rushing home to pack our lives....', Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday gives update on California fires ATG

'Rushing home to pack our lives....', Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday gives update on California fires

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma visit Premanand Maharaj Ji to seek blessings, video goes viral dmn

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma visit Premanand Maharaj Ji to seek blessings, video goes viral (WATCH)

Honda Activa 7G Scooter: Know price, specifications, features and launch date

Honda Activa 7G Scooter: Know price, specifications, features and launch date

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon