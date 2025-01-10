'Childhood, global politics & more': PM Modi joins Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath for podcast debut (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his first appearance on a podcast hosted by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath in a series called 'People By WTF'. Earlier, the Zerodha co-founder had sparked buzz online with a teaser of the upcoming episode of his podcast, where he was seen talking to a mysterious guest in Hindi. Subsequently, the billionaire shared a two-minute trailer for the upcoming episode with the caption, "People with The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi | Ep 6 Trailer", confirming that this will be PM Modi’s first appearance on a podcast, a significant moment in both Indian politics and the world of digital media.

The trailer showcases a candid conversation between Kamath and PM Modi, where they explore a variety of topics, including politics, entrepreneurship, and leadership. One of the standout moments from the teaser is when PM Modi reflects on his time as Chief Minister of Gujarat, recalling a moment when he unassumingly admitted to making mistakes. "Mistakes happen. I am human, not a God," he remarked, adding a sense of humility to the conversation.

The two also discussed the Prime Minister's two consecutive terms in office. "Growing up in a South Indian middle-class home, we were always told that politics is a dirty game. This belief is so ingrained in our psyche that it is almost impossible to change it. What is your one advice for people who think the same?" Kamath asked.

"If you believed in what you said, we would not be having this conversation," PM Modi responded.

