Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav slammed the BJP government, calling it "incredibly arrogant". She alleged the party ignores issues of national faith and youth, and suppressed the Ayodhya Ram Temple donation theft case in Uttar Pradesh.

'BJP govt is an incredibly arrogant one'

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Dimple Yadav on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that the ruling party's approach towards national issues has sent a message to the country that the government is "incredibly arrogant".

Speaking to ANI, Yadav alleged that the BJP neither acknowledged issues concerning the nation's faith nor gave importance to matters affecting the youth. "My assessment of this session is that a message has gone out to the country that the BJP government is an incredibly arrogant one. They neither acknowledged issues concerning the nation's faith nor did they deem it necessary to give any importance to issues affecting the youth," she said.

She slammed the BJP for suppressing the Ayodhya Ram Temple donation theft case, adding that the government stands "in the dock" for failing to acknowledge the faith crisis in Uttar Pradesh. "Those who seek votes in the name of Lord Ram, those who hold power by dividing the people and wish to retain that power, if such a major incident occurred in UP, and had been ongoing for two years without they wanting to expose or acknowledge it and preferring instead to suppress it, then the BJP and its allies certainly stand in the dock today," she said.

Monsoon Session ends amid protests

Her remarks came on the final day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which concluded amid continued protests and political exchanges between the ruling party and the Opposition.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die soon after the commencement of the final day of the Monsoon Session following the traditional playing of Vande Mataram. The adjournment came amid persistent Opposition protests, and heavy sloganeering disrupted the House.

BJP, Opposition MPs in high-voltage counter-protests

The conclusion of the session came amid intense political friction, marked by high-voltage counter-protests between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Opposition MPs at the Makar Dwar steps within the Parliament complex. The BJP protested against Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi over the Congress party's lack of acknowledgement regarding the ongoing protests in Jharkhand This was followed by controversial sloganeering by opposition MPs, led by Congress MP Pawan Khera, who were seen protesting with a toy monkey and sloganeering, "56 inch ka chhota bandar, jaldi aao sadan ke andar." (ANI)