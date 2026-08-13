Tripura CM Manik Saha felicitated judoka Asmita Dey for winning gold at the Commonwealth Games. At a ceremony, she was awarded a Rs 10 lakh cheque and a land allotment document for bringing glory to the state and the country with her historic win.

CM Saha Felicitates CWG Gold Medalist Asmita Dey Saha said this while addressing the reception ceremony for Asmita Dey, the gold medal winner of the Commonwealth Games, organised by the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports at Rabindra Bhavan in Agartala. At the ceremony, Chief Minister Manik Saha handed over a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to Asmita Dey on behalf of the state government. At the same time, a land allotment document was handed over to her family by the state government. 'A Matter of Pride for the Entire State' Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief Minister said that till now, the people of Tripura knew Deepa Karmakar as the 'Golden Girl' and were proud of her success. "Today, Asmita Dey has established herself as the second name in that list. Coming from a very ordinary family in Sonaichari village of Belonia subdivision in South Tripura, Asmita has made Tripura's name shine on the world stage through hard work, concentration and indomitable willpower. Her success is a matter of pride for the entire state," he said.Recalling Asmita's life struggle, the Chief Minister said that during his meeting with Asmita, he came to know about her father's difficult life struggle. The Chief Minister also recalled with respect the sacrifice and struggle of her family behind Asmita's success. Land Allotment for Asmita's Family After learning about Asmita's housing problem, the Chief Minister and Sports Minister Tinku Roy immediately decided to provide land to her. As per that decision, the government initiative to provide land for her family has been implemented today. Although Asmita is currently working under the Home Department of Uttar Pradesh, the Chief Minister assured her that the Tripura government will always be by her side. Focus on Sports Infrastructure Development Highlighting the development of sports infrastructure in the state, Saha said that at one time, the condition of sports infrastructure for players in Tripura was very deplorable. "Now that situation has changed radically. Modern synthetic football fields, hockey fields and high-quality stadiums have been built in the state. Sportsmen from different states are also impressed by the development of Tripura's sports infrastructure.The state government is also honouring successful sportspersons. In this context, the state government is not only encouraging the current generation of sportspersons but is also honouring famous and deceased sportspersons. Various sports infrastructures have been named after many sportspersons, which will be an inspiration to the future generation," he said.Along with this, the Chief Minister also highlighted the contribution of Arjuna Awardees Montu Debnath, Kalpana Debnath and Somdev Debbarman. Sports as a Profession Addressing the students present at the event, the Chief Minister said that the complete development of a person is not possible if it is limited to studies only. "A healthy mind lives in a healthy body. Therefore, along with studies, sports should also be given importance. There is no dearth of talent in Tripura. Tripura's players have already been able to earn a reputation in various sports disciplines, which has also been appreciated in the country and abroad," he said. He mentioned that at present, there is also a golden opportunity to take up sports as a profession.Sports Minister Tinku Roy, Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor and MLA Dipak Majumder, Youth Affairs and Sports Department Secretary Tapas Roy, Department Director L. Darlong and others were present. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday said that Asmita Dey's success in the Commonwealth Games held in Glasgow, where she created history as the country's first judoka to win gold, has brought glory to Tripura and the country, according to the Chief Minister's office.Saha said this while addressing the reception ceremony for Asmita Dey, the gold medal winner of the Commonwealth Games, organised by the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports at Rabindra Bhavan in Agartala. At the ceremony, Chief Minister Manik Saha handed over a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to Asmita Dey on behalf of the state government. At the same time, a land allotment document was handed over to her family by the state government.Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief Minister said that till now, the people of Tripura knew Deepa Karmakar as the 'Golden Girl' and were proud of her success. "Today, Asmita Dey has established herself as the second name in that list. Coming from a very ordinary family in Sonaichari village of Belonia subdivision in South Tripura, Asmita has made Tripura's name shine on the world stage through hard work, concentration and indomitable willpower. Her success is a matter of pride for the entire state," he said.Recalling Asmita's life struggle, the Chief Minister said that during his meeting with Asmita, he came to know about her father's difficult life struggle. The Chief Minister also recalled with respect the sacrifice and struggle of her family behind Asmita's success.After learning about Asmita's housing problem, the Chief Minister and Sports Minister Tinku Roy immediately decided to provide land to her. As per that decision, the government initiative to provide land for her family has been implemented today. Although Asmita is currently working under the Home Department of Uttar Pradesh, the Chief Minister assured her that the Tripura government will always be by her side.Highlighting the development of sports infrastructure in the state, Saha said that at one time, the condition of sports infrastructure for players in Tripura was very deplorable. "Now that situation has changed radically. Modern synthetic football fields, hockey fields and high-quality stadiums have been built in the state. Sportsmen from different states are also impressed by the development of Tripura's sports infrastructure.The state government is also honouring successful sportspersons. In this context, the state government is not only encouraging the current generation of sportspersons but is also honouring famous and deceased sportspersons. Various sports infrastructures have been named after many sportspersons, which will be an inspiration to the future generation," he said.Along with this, the Chief Minister also highlighted the contribution of Arjuna Awardees Montu Debnath, Kalpana Debnath and Somdev Debbarman.Addressing the students present at the event, the Chief Minister said that the complete development of a person is not possible if it is limited to studies only. "A healthy mind lives in a healthy body. Therefore, along with studies, sports should also be given importance. There is no dearth of talent in Tripura. Tripura's players have already been able to earn a reputation in various sports disciplines, which has also been appreciated in the country and abroad," he said. He mentioned that at present, there is also a golden opportunity to take up sports as a profession.Sports Minister Tinku Roy, Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor and MLA Dipak Majumder, Youth Affairs and Sports Department Secretary Tapas Roy, Department Director L. Darlong and others were present. (ANI)