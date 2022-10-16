Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Attempts to impose Hindi': Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin writes to PM Modi

    Recently, a parliamentary panel recommended that the medium of instruction in technical and non-technical higher education institutes such as the IITs in Hindi-speaking states should be Hindi and in other parts of the country, the respective regional languages. The panel also recommended that Hindi should be one of the official languages of the United Nations.

    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday saying "the aggressive attempts of the Union government" to impose Hindi are "impractical and divisive in character", and puts non-Hindi-speaking people in a very disadvantageous position in many respects.

    Recently, a parliamentary panel recommended that the medium of instruction in technical and non-technical higher education institutes such as the IITs in Hindi-speaking states should be Hindi and in other parts of the country, the respective regional languages. The panel also recommended that Hindi should be one of the official languages of the United Nations.

    Stalin had also warned the Centre against forcing another "language war by imposing" Hindi.

    In the letter, Stalin said, "The number of people speaking languages other than Hindi is numerically more than Hindi-speaking people in the Indian Union. I'm sure you would appreciate that every language has its own speciality with its uniqueness and linguistic culture."

    "The approach of the Union government should be to included all languages, including Tamil, in the 8th Schedule, keeping in view scientific development and technological facilities and promote all languages and keep open avenues of progress in terms of education and employment equal to speakers of all languages," CM Stalin said.

    Stalin also requested that the efforts to impose Hindi in various ways as recommended in the report may not be taken forward and that a glorious flame of unity of India may be held high forever.

    Earlier on Saturday, MK Stalin's son Udayanidhi Stalin warned that the party would stage a protest against the BJP-led Centre in Delhi if Hindi is thrust upon the state.

    The Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni legislator, who led a massive protest near the landmark Valluvar Kottam in Chennai, said the party would not remain a mute spectator if the sentiments of the people are disregarded by the Modi-led Union government.

    Last Updated Oct 16, 2022, 4:13 PM IST
