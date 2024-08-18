'Attacked, dragged her on floor...' Air India cabin crew assaulted by intruder at London Hotel

An Air India flight attendant was reportedly assaulted by an intruder at the Radisson Red Hotel near Heathrow Airport on Thursday night. In response, Air India issued a statement offering immediate assistance and professional counseling to support the affected crew member and her colleagues.

In a shocking incident, an Air India flight attendant was allegedly assaulted by an intruder at a London hotel on Thursday night. The incident occurred at the Radisson Red Hotel, situated close to Heathrow Airport. Late last night, Air India released a statement regarding the "unlawful incident of intrusion" at a London hotel. The airline announced that it is offering immediate assistance and professional counseling to support the affected individual and her colleagues in dealing with the trauma.

"We are deeply anguished by an unlawful incident of intrusion at a hotel, operated by a major international chain, that affected one of our crew members. We are providing all possible support to our colleague and their broader team, including professional counselling," the airline's statement read.

An unidentified source quoted by the Times of India said that the incident occurred shortly after midnight when the crew members of multiple Air India flights were staying at the property.

“The crew member was sleeping when an intruder attacked her in her room around 1.30 am. Startled, she woke up and screamed for help. He attacked her with a clothes hanger and dragged her on the floor as she tried to escape towards the door,” the source said.

“She was badly bruised, and the intruder tried to escape. The police were called in, and she was taken to a hospital. She could not fly back on duty and a friend from the crew stayed back with her," the source added.

Air India has requested that the privacy of the involved crew member be respected while the London police investigate the matter. The airline also confirmed its full cooperation with local authorities to ensure a thorough investigation of the incident.



Latest Videos