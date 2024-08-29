'Ask her how rape...': Kangana Ranaut's 'psyche' jab on Akali Dal leader's shocker (WATCH)

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut voiced her strong disapproval of former Punjab MP Simranjit Singh Mann's derogatory remarks against her over rape.

Former Punjab MP Simranjit Singh Mann stirred a controversy on Thursday after he made derogatory remarks against BJP MP Kangana Ranaut. The Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) leader's remark comes days after actor-turned politician Kangana Ranaut alleged that "rapes took place during the farmers' protest."

Kangana Ranaut has now voiced her strong disapproval of former Simranjit Singh Mann's derogatory remarks.

Lashing out at the senior Akali Dal leader Ranaut took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her outrage, and said, "It seems this country will never stop trivialising rape. Today, this senior politician compared getting raped to riding a bicycle. No wonder rapes and violence against women for fun are so deeply rooted in the psyche of this patriarchal nation that it is casually used to tease or mock a woman, even if she is a high-profile filmmaker or politician”.

Akali Dal leader's controversial remark

Earlier in the day, SAD leader Simranjit Singh Mann responding to the BJP MP's recent remarks on the farmers' protests over the now-scrapped farm reform laws said, "I don't want to say this but Kangana Ranaut has a lot of experience of rape and you can ask her how rape happens so that people can be explained.

He suggested that Ranaut could provide insights into how rape occurs due to her supposed extensive experience with the issue.

"Just as you gain experience from riding a bicycle, similarly, they have experience with rape," he said.

Mann’s comments sparked widespread condemnation, with the Punjab women's commission taking note of it.

"We are taking action as it is an insult to a woman," the commission said.

Reacting to the Akali leader's remark, Ranaut's team released a statement, saying "trivialising rape" had become commonplace.

