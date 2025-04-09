Top 10 must-watch Jaya Bachchan films with the highest IMDb ratings

Read Full Gallery

Jaya Bachchan Birthday: Born in Jabalpur, MP, Jaya Bachchan turns 77. On her birthday, we're telling you about her highest-rated IMDB films.

Jaya Bachchan, who recently turned 77, has established herself as a legendary actress, delivering one remarkable performance after another throughout her illustrious career in Indian cinema.

Jaya Bachchan's film Koshish tops her IMDb ratings with an impressive score of 8.4. The film showcases her versatile acting talent in a deeply emotional portrayal of a deaf-mute couple.

Chupke-Chupke, Jaya Bachchan’s second-highest-rated film on IMDb, holds a strong 8.3 rating. A charming family comedy, her performance shines in this light-hearted film directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee.

Jaya Bachchan’s iconic role in Sholay is part of her IMDb-rated list, with a solid rating of 8.1. Her portrayal of the strong and loving wife adds emotional depth to this classic.

Bawarchi, another of Jaya Bachchan's memorable films, also holds an IMDb rating of 8.1. In this family drama, her performance complements Rajesh Khanna’s, making it a heartwarming and timeless watch.

Kal Ho Naa Ho features Jaya Bachchan in a supporting yet impactful role, earning a 7.9 rating on IMDb. The film's emotional depth and ensemble cast make it a memorable cinematic experience.

Jaya Bachchan's Abhimaan ranks sixth in her IMDb-rated films with a 7.8 rating. This emotional drama showcases her powerful performance alongside Amitabh Bachchan, exploring complex themes of love and jealousy.

Jaya Bachchan's Shor is also part of her IMDb-rated films, holding a 7.6 rating. In this gripping social drama, her performance stands out as she portrays a woman caught in a tumultuous situation.

Jaya Bachchan's Parichay ranks eighth in her IMDb-rated films, showcasing her incredible versatility. With a compelling story, her performance as a teacher helps shape the emotional core of the film.

Zanjeer, the blockbuster that made Jaya Bachchan a household name, is also included in the IMDb rating list. The film has a lasting impact, with her powerful portrayal of a strong woman standing out.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, another massive hit, features Jaya Bachchan in a pivotal role. The film is a family drama that has garnered immense popularity and a strong IMDb rating over time.

