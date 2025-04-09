user
Top 10 must-watch Jaya Bachchan films with the highest IMDb ratings

Jaya Bachchan Birthday: Born in Jabalpur, MP, Jaya Bachchan turns 77. On her birthday, we're telling you about her highest-rated IMDB films.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Apr 9, 2025, 12:14 PM IST

Jaya Bachchan, who recently turned 77, has established herself as a legendary actress, delivering one remarkable performance after another throughout her illustrious career in Indian cinema.

 

 

article_image2

Jaya Bachchan's film Koshish tops her IMDb ratings with an impressive score of 8.4. The film showcases her versatile acting talent in a deeply emotional portrayal of a deaf-mute couple.

 

 


article_image3

Chupke-Chupke, Jaya Bachchan’s second-highest-rated film on IMDb, holds a strong 8.3 rating. A charming family comedy, her performance shines in this light-hearted film directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee.

article_image4

Jaya Bachchan’s iconic role in Sholay is part of her IMDb-rated list, with a solid rating of 8.1. Her portrayal of the strong and loving wife adds emotional depth to this classic.

 

article_image5

Bawarchi, another of Jaya Bachchan's memorable films, also holds an IMDb rating of 8.1. In this family drama, her performance complements Rajesh Khanna’s, making it a heartwarming and timeless watch.

 

article_image6

Kal Ho Naa Ho features Jaya Bachchan in a supporting yet impactful role, earning a 7.9 rating on IMDb. The film's emotional depth and ensemble cast make it a memorable cinematic experience.

article_image7

Jaya Bachchan's Abhimaan ranks sixth in her IMDb-rated films with a 7.8 rating. This emotional drama showcases her powerful performance alongside Amitabh Bachchan, exploring complex themes of love and jealousy.

article_image8

Jaya Bachchan's Shor is also part of her IMDb-rated films, holding a 7.6 rating. In this gripping social drama, her performance stands out as she portrays a woman caught in a tumultuous situation.

article_image9

Jaya Bachchan's Parichay ranks eighth in her IMDb-rated films, showcasing her incredible versatility. With a compelling story, her performance as a teacher helps shape the emotional core of the film.

 

 

 

article_image10

Zanjeer, the blockbuster that made Jaya Bachchan a household name, is also included in the IMDb rating list. The film has a lasting impact, with her powerful portrayal of a strong woman standing out.

 

 

article_image11

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, another massive hit, features Jaya Bachchan in a pivotal role. The film is a family drama that has garnered immense popularity and a strong IMDb rating over time.

ALSO READ:  Jaya Bachchan Birthday: Net worth difference with Amitabh Bachchan

