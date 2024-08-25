Kangana Ranaut alleges rapes, murders during farmers' protest, claims plan to destabilise country (WATCH)

In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Kangana Ranaut made serious allegations, claiming that during the farmer protests, there were incidents of violence, including rape and murder. She asserted that if the central government had not repealed the farm laws, the situation could have escalated further, accusing the protestors of having long-term plans to create chaos in the country.

Bollywood actor and BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, has riled up controversy after her recent remarks on the farmers' protest.

In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Kangana Ranaut made some serious allegations, claiming that there was “riotous violence” or incidents of violence, including rape and murder during the farmers’ protests.

Kangana asserted that if the central government had not repealed the farm laws, the situation could have escalated further, accusing the protestors of having long-term plans to create chaos and destabilise the country.

"Bangladesh like anarchy could have happened in India also like in the name of Farmers protest. Outside forces are planning to destroy us with the help of insiders. If it wouldn't have been foresight of our leadership they would have succeeded. They could have done anything in the country." Ranaut alleged.

Ranaut then praised the government's handling of the situation, stating, "If our leadership hadn't been strong, these people could have turned Punjab into another Bangladesh. The nation witnessed what was happening in the name of the farmer protests — people were being killed and their bodies hung up, rapes were happening. The repeal of the farm laws shocked these troublemakers."

Congress hits back

The Congress party has strongly condemned Kangana Ranaut's remarks and accused her of calling farmers "murderers and rapist."

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate countered Ranaut by asking "If the Modi government feels that foreign powers are interfering in the internal affairs of our country, then what steps are being taken regarding this?"

Supriya Shrinate wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in Hindi which can be translated as, "BJP MP Kangana's latest statement is that "There was long term planning in the farmers' movement, like Bangladesh. And foreign powers like China and America are working behind this."

1) Is this Kangana's personal opinion or is this the opinion of BJP and the government?

2) Does BJP and the government also believe that America and China are creating instability in our country?

3) If the Modi government feels that foreign powers are interfering in the internal affairs of our country, then what steps are being taken regarding this?

BJP leaders have used many abusive words against farmers, now their MPs are also calling the food providers murderers and rapists - we will not answer this - Haryana will answer in a few days But questions have been raised on national security - so BJP and the government will have to answer And if it is not so then this MP should hold his ears and apologize!"



This is not the first time Kangana Ranaut has made headlines for her controversial statements. She has frequently targeted the Congress party and its leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, and has remained a vocal critic of the opposition.

