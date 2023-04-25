'Apprised him of violence against Christians and promised us safety': Cardinal Allencherry after meeting PM

Alencherry said that the Prime Minister has been apprised of the violence against Christians in North India and has promised to safeguard the protection of all religious communities.

Kochi: Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, head of the Syro Malabar Catholic Church, said that the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi was successful. He said that the Prime Minister has been apprised of the violence against Christians in North India and has promised to safeguard the protection of all religious communities.

He claimed that the Prime Minister was informed of the hopes of the people of Kerala. Alencherry said that PM Modi listened to all the issues with an open mind and briefed the new initiatives being brought to Kerala. According to Alencherry, PM Modi informed that India is seen as one country and that Kerala should also be ready to cooperate in development programs.

Cardinal Alencherry continued by saying that the church authorities were overjoyed to be able to communicate Kerala's demands.

PM Modi during his two-day visit to Kerala met eight Church representatives in a bid for cordial relations.

Also read: PM Modi invites 8 heads of Churches for meeting during Kochi visit

Earlier, Cardinal Alencherry had heaped praises on PM Modi's leadership, terming him a 'good leader'. Alencherry also said that Christians do not have any insecurity now in the Bharatiya Janata Party ruling India.

In an interview with a national daily, he said, "Prime Minister Modi is a good leader. He tries to be one and succeeds in doing so. He avoided getting into a fight with anyone. He has been successful in improving India's image abroad. He is really open and welcoming. That is leadership. Also, there are many things common between Hinduism and Christianity. The concept of harmony in Hinduism is very inspiring to me."

PM Modi flagged off the much-awaited semi-high-speed train, Vande Bharat Express in Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station. He reached Thiruvananthapuram airport at 10.15 am and held a small road show to greet the people awaiting him.

The Prime Minister was received by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Mayor Arya Rajendran, and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor at Thiruvananthapuram airport.

The train that runs between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod will cover 11 districts in Kerala. It is the country's 16th Vande Bharat Express train. The Kasaragod – Thiruvananthapuram Central Vande Bharat Express will operate between Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram and will stop at Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Thrissur, ShoranurJn, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod.

Also read: PM Modi flags off Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express in Thiruvananthapuram