Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Apprised him of violence against Christians and promised us safety': Cardinal Allencherry after meeting PM

    Alencherry said that the Prime Minister has been apprised of the violence against Christians in North India and has promised to safeguard the protection of all religious communities. 
     

    'Apprised him of violence against Christians and promised us safety': Cardinal Allencherry after meeting PM anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 25, 2023, 3:49 PM IST

    Kochi: Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, head of the Syro Malabar Catholic Church, said that the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi was successful. He said that the Prime Minister has been apprised of the violence against Christians in North India and has promised to safeguard the protection of all religious communities. 

    He claimed that the Prime Minister was informed of the hopes of the people of Kerala. Alencherry said that PM Modi listened to all the issues with an open mind and briefed the new initiatives being brought to Kerala. According to Alencherry, PM Modi informed that India is seen as one country and that Kerala should also be ready to cooperate in development programs.

    Cardinal Alencherry continued by saying that the church authorities were overjoyed to be able to communicate Kerala's demands. 

    PM Modi during his two-day visit to Kerala met eight Church representatives in a bid for cordial relations. 

    Also read: PM Modi invites 8 heads of Churches for meeting during Kochi visit

    Earlier, Cardinal Alencherry had heaped praises on PM Modi's leadership, terming him a 'good leader'. Alencherry also said that Christians do not have any insecurity now in the Bharatiya Janata Party ruling India. 

    In an interview with a national daily, he said, "Prime Minister Modi is a good leader. He tries to be one and succeeds in doing so. He avoided getting into a fight with anyone. He has been successful in improving India's image abroad.  He is really open and welcoming. That is leadership. Also, there are many things common between Hinduism and Christianity. The concept of harmony in Hinduism is very inspiring to me."

    PM Modi flagged off the much-awaited semi-high-speed train, Vande Bharat Express in Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station. He reached Thiruvananthapuram airport at 10.15 am and held a small road show to greet the people awaiting him. 

    The Prime Minister was received by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Mayor Arya Rajendran, and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor at Thiruvananthapuram airport.

    The train that runs between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod will cover 11 districts in Kerala. It is the country's 16th Vande Bharat Express train. The Kasaragod – Thiruvananthapuram Central Vande Bharat Express will operate between Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram and will stop at Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Thrissur, ShoranurJn, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod.

    Also read: PM Modi flags off Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express in Thiruvananthapuram

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2023, 3:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ex MP Anand Mohan among 26 others to be freed from jail after Bihar govt tweaks prison rules gcw

    Ex-MP Anand Mohan, among 26 others, to be freed from jail after Bihar govt tweaks prison rules

    'Hope more would follow...'Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan tells PM after Vande Bharat flag-off

    'Hope more would follow...'Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan tells PM after Vande Bharat flag-off

    Karnataka Election 2023: Union minister Amit Shah predicts massive riots if Congress comes to power AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Union minister Amit Shah predicts massive riots if Congress comes to power

    Congress slams PM Modi on China, Adani issues ahead of 100th episode of 'Mann ki Baat' AJR

    Congress slams PM Modi on China, Adani issues ahead of 100th episode of 'Mann ki Baat'

    PM Modi dedicates India's first Water Metro Service; Lays foundation for several other projects anr

    PM Modi dedicates India's first Water Metro Service; Lays foundation for several other projects

    Recent Stories

    Dua Lipa HOT Photos: Grammy award-winning singer flaunts luscious body in SEXY bikinis vma

    Dua Lipa HOT Photos: Grammy award-winning singer flaunts luscious body in SEXY bikinis

    Like Apple Nothing to launch its first official store in India check details gcw

    Like Apple, Nothing to launch its first official store in India?

    IPL 2023: Virat Kohli offended with intruder breaking security for selfie with Anushka Shamra; couple plays badminton (WATCH VIRAL VIDEO)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Kohli offended with intruder breaking security for selfie with Anushka; couple plays badminton

    UP Board 10 Result 2023 is OUT: Girls outdo boys, pass percentage stands at 89.78 AJR

    UP Board 10 Result 2023 is OUT: Girls outdo boys, pass percentage stands at 89.78

    football Lionel Messi in Barcelona: PSG star enjoys time in Catalan capital as speculation of comeback grows - WATCH snt

    Lionel Messi in Barcelona: PSG star enjoys time in Catalan capital as speculation of comeback grows - WATCH

    Recent Videos

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon