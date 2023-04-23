Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi invites 8 heads of Churches for meeting during Kochi visit

    The Prime Minister's office will provide a final confirmation of the meeting today. 
     

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 23, 2023, 12:33 PM IST

    Kochi: A meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been scheduled on April 24 at 7 pm reportedly with eight Church representatives. The Prime Minister's office will provide a final confirmation of the meeting today. 

    Also read: Amritpal Singh was surrounded, had no way to escape': Punjab Police on radical preacher's arrest

    The Prime Minister will meet them at the Taj Vivanta Hotel in Willington Island and at Thevara Sacred Heart College, where the 'Yuvam' programme is being hosted.

    The invitees for the meeting are-
    1. Mar George Alencherry, Syro Malabar Church
    2. Basilios Marthoma Mathews Thritheeyan Catholic, Orthodox church
    3. Joseph Mar Gregorios, Jacobean Church
    4. Mar Mathew Moolakkat, Knanaya Catholic Church, Kottayam
    5. Mar Eugene Kuriakose, Chaldean Syrian Church
    6. Cardinal Mar Cleemis, Syro Malankara Church
    7. Archbishop Mar Joseph Kalathiparambil, Latin Church
    8. Kuriakose Mar Xaverius, Knanaya Syrian Church, Chingavanam

    The authorities have decided to extend the distance of PM Modi's roadshow in Kochi. The mega roadshow will cover 1.8 km from 1.3 km. The roadshow will begin from Venduruthy Bridge and conclude at Sacred Heart College ground at Thevara. 

    On April 25, PM Modi will reach the state capital to flag off the first Vande Bharat Express in Kerala and then proceed to the Central Stadium. He will inaugurate a few projects and address a public meeting at noon. He will also inaugurate the Kochi Water Metro service, also South Asia's first water metro, to the nation on April 25. It is reportedly said that the inaugural event will take at Thiruvananthapuram. This new project will boost economic growth as well as tourism in the Kochi region.

    According to reports, the new Water Metro is built at a cost of Rs 1,136.83 crore in the port city. In a tweet, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that exciting times are ahead for the southern state's transport and tourism sectors. 

    Also read: PM Modi to inaugurate Kochi Water Metro on April 25; Here's all you need to know

    Last Updated Apr 23, 2023, 12:33 PM IST
