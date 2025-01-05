"1000s will be killed": Bihar man arrested for posting Mahakumbh bomb threat on Instagram to frame neighbour

Ayush Kumar Jaiswal, a Bihar resident, was arrested for posting a bomb threat on social media, claiming 1,000 would die at Maha Kumbh. He created a fake profile to frame his neighbour.

Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 5, 2025, 1:21 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 5, 2025, 1:21 PM IST

The Maha Kumbh police have arrested Ayush Kumar Jaiswal, a resident of Bihar, for posting a bomb threat on social media. The threat, made under a fake Instagram profile 'Nasar Pathan', claimed that a bombing during the Maha Kumbh would kill 1,000 people.

Investigations revealed that Jaiswal created the fake profile to frame his neighbour, Nasar Pathan. After the threat went viral, the police launched a probe and tracked Jaiswal's IP address, leading to his arrest from Purnia, Bihar.

Jaiswal, a student, had fled to Nepal but was apprehended by a joint team of Maha Kumbh and Bihar police upon his return. He is currently being questioned in Prayagraj.

The police are investigating Jaiswal's motives and the full scope of his actions. The authorities will take further action after gathering further information by extensively interrogating Ayush Kumar Jaiswal.

The authorities are trying to tick all boxes before hosting an event of such a massive scale. Such acts from people pose a challenge to them but the swift action by the police have put concerns to rest.

